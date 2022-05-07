Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Socialite Amber Ray’s ex-lover, Kabba, who hails from Sierra Leone, has insinuated online that he was under a ‘juju’ spell when they were dating.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kabba thanked God for delivering him, adding that he feels free like Nelson Mandela after partying ways with Amber.

“I’m a free man like Mandela. The juju didn’t stay long on me, thank God for helping me,” he posted.

Tea Master Edgar Obare had revealed that Kabba was so madly in love with Amber Ray that he set up a garage for her along Kiambu Road.

However, their hyped relationship did not last long.

Amber has in the past been accused of using black magic to attract and keep men.

When she was dating flamboyant city fraudster Zhaeer Jhanda, Zhaeer’s wife accused her of using ‘Juju’ to wreck her marriage.

Zhaeer’s wife even shared a photo of the socialite in a witchdoctor’s den with a hen and alleged she had gone to cast a spell on her husband.

It’s alleged that every time Amber Ray gets a new man, she must visit a witchdoctor to give her charms.

