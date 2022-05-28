Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Socialite Amber Ray is now cruising around the city in a pimped Probox after the Jeep Wrangler she was using was repossessed.

She was first seen using the Probox a week ago when she hosted a poorly attended event at Klub Laviva along Thika Road.

She arrived at the club aboard the pimped Probox.

She reportedly acquired the old Probox and gave it a makeover.

Before the Probox, Amber Ray was using a Jeep Wrangler to cruise around the city.

The socialite was first spotted with the Jeep Wrangler in October 2020 when she was just beginning to date flamboyant city businessman Jamal Marlow.

Motor vehicle search on Amber Ray’s Jeep Wrangler on National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) website showed she was not the real owner of the SUV.

Of late, Amber Ray has not been seen with the Jeep Wrangler sparking claims the real owner, who is rumoured to be her ex-lover Jamal, took it away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.