Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Divisions have emerged in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition just a day after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua joined the camp.

This is after UDA Chairman Johnston Muthama refused to attend Ruto’s rally in Machakos yesterday because of Alfred Mutua with whom they don’t see eye-to-eye.

Muthama, who is to succeed Mutua as the next Machakos Governor, instead of hosted a team of UDA Presidential Campaign, South Eastern at his Mua Hills as the rally in Tala went on.

During the rally in Tala, which acted as Mutua’s home welcoming after ditching Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, Ruto did not explain the whereabouts of his chairman stating that he will organize another meeting with Muthama at the same venue.

The rally was attended by Kenya Kwanza leaders including Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula among other coalition leaders.

Muthama and Mutua have been political nemesis with each of them seeking to succeed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the Kamba Kingpin ahead of this year’s polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.