Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has spelled doom for the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate with his latest revelations about Mt. Kenya.

Speaking during an interview, Rigathi revealed that Mt. Kenya is unsettled thanks to Ruto’s decision to pick him as his running mate instead of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Just like some wives come in and divide some of the families, Gachagua admitted that his selection by Ruto to be his running mate was not received well by a section of Mt. Kenya.

He noted that move has divided Mt. Kenya leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza between the Mt. Kenya East and Mt. Kenya West.

“I had led these people for four years and we were okay then … We related like brothers and sisters … we differed when this seat came up for grabs and many of them are yet to agree with Ruto’s decision to pick me as his No.2 instead of Kindiki,” the outspoken lawmaker said.

While admitting that Kithure Kindiki had defeated him in the votes cast in search for Ruto’s running mate, Gachagua said he was picked because he was more compatible with Ruto than Kindiki.

It was widely reported that Kindiki garnered 24 out of the 30 votes that were cast at Ruto’s official residence in Karen for the running mate post, defeating Gachagua who only got a paltry 6 votes.

Kindiki comes from Mt Kenya East while Rigathi Gachagua hails from the West of Mt. Kenya.

