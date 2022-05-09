Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has revealed the reason why he has dumped Azimio-One Kenya Alliance and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Monday, Mutua said he dumped the Raila Odinga-led alliance after realizing the coalition is a “club of few chosen people”

Mutua, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, further revealed that five other parties are planning to leave Azimio over what he termed as dishonesty.

“We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” Mutua said.

Mutua also said the best presidential candidate to free Kenyans from poverty is Ruto and urged Kenyans to support his presidential bid in August.

“The best leader to free us from poverty is Ruto,” Mutua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST