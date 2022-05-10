Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has blasted Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua for ditching Raila Odinga’s Azimio and joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking in Kajiado yesterday after Mutua’s move, Junet said the governor’s exit from their camp would not in any way help the deputy president beat the former Prime Minister in the polls.

Junet, who had accompanied Raila in Kajiado, wondered how Alfred Mutua, who failed to manage his family forcing his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a to dump him for youthful musician Juliani, would lead a country.

“Alfred Mutua mtu ambaye ata bibi amemuacha, huyo ataongoza Kenya? (Alfred Mutua was dumped by his wife, can he lead Kenya?),” Junet said.

While exiting, the second-term governor accused the Raila Odinga-led coalition of unequal treatment of political parties in the formation.

However, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Executive Director Raphael Tuju has dismissed Mutua’s claims, saying the outgoing governor was William Ruto’s mole in Azimio.

Governor Mutua and Lillian announced their separation on August 15, 2021, through their social media platforms, adding that they remained ‘good friends and business partners.

Ng’ang’a and Mutua had been together for more than nine years, a time during which she acted as the official Machakos county first lady, on top of performing official duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.