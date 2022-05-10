Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has suffered a severe blow after dumping Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after he lost the battle with his ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a over the ownership of their prestigious A& L hotel.

Mutua’s attempts to transfer some 1,800 shares held by his former wife Lilian Ng’ang’a were dashed by the Business Registration Service (BRS).

In a statement, BRS restored Ng’ang’a’s ownership of the shares arguing that she had not consented to their transfer.

The letter signed by Anne Kanake, a Senior Assistant Registrar of Companies, and addressed to Murgor and Murgor Advocates and B.M Musau & Co Advocates, showed that BRS had reversed the transfer after conducting investigations.

The former couple had set up the company, Ndash Enterprises, which owns A&L Hotel, with each partner owning 2,000 shares, representing 50 percent.

“This is to notify the public that after a detailed inquiry into the transfer of the 1800 shares, the Registrar of Companies on May 6, 2022, found merit in the complaint by Ms. Ng’ang’a, and has reversed the entry into the company and the fraudulent transfer of the 1800 shares.”

“The current position, therefore, is reflected in the attached CR 12 dated May 9, 2022, in which Governor Alfred Mutua and Ms Lilian Ng’ang’a hold 2000 shares each, effectively making them 50% shareholders each in Ndash Enterprises Ltd and by extension A&L Hotel in Machakos,” read the statement, by Philip Murgor, representing Ms. Ng’ang’a.

A statement by BRS indicated that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had opened investigations into the matter.

The ownership row was first brought to the fore by Ng’ang’a in November 2021 when she raised an alarm over plans to transfer her shares from the company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.