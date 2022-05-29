Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 29 May 2022 – The Alchemist Bar in Westlands, Nairobi has once again been accused of racism.

A reveler shared a video and alleged that blacks are not allowed to mix with Whites and Indians at the high-end club.

There is a barrier put at the club to ensure that black people don’t mix with whites and Indians.

“There is a club called the Alchemist in Westlands near the Sarit roundabout and guess what? there are separate lines for whites, Indians & black people,” the disgruntled reveler said.

The high-end nightclub was first accused of using its security team to routinely deny entry to non-Caucasian clients in 2016.

The allegations were posted on Facebook by a reveler who claimed that he and his friends were denied entry into the popular lounge on account of being non-Caucasian.

“At around 11 pm Saturday night, six of my friends and I made our way to the Alchemist Lounge in Westlands. However, while at the entrance the bouncers informed us that we could not get in without giving a solid reason as to why, what shocked us more was that while we were still standing at the entrance trying to make sense of the situation, other ravers who were white were allowed entrance without any question,” the reveler narrated back then.

Here is the latest video exposing the management of the high-end club for discriminating against black people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.