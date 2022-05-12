Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – Seven robbery with violence suspects are on the loose after escaping from police custody, in a daring breakout at Thika police station last night.

In an ingenious plot hatched by the capital offenders, one of the remandees feigned sickness, claiming to have a bout of diarrhea as a result of a bowel infection.

According to the cell sentry who was on duty, the rest of the remandees pleaded with him to accompany their accomplice to the lavatory, before he soiled the entire cell.

Little did the officer know that his prisoners had hatched a plot to escape from custody. No sooner had he opened the door than the nine escapees attacked him with blows and kicks, before forcibly taking away keys to the main door leading to the cells.

How 8 of the 9 capital offenders walked to freedom in a highly guarded facility, is what detectives based in Thika are currently trying to establish, not ruling out the possibility of an inside job.

Livingstone Njau, Francis Matheri, Allan Mugai, Charles Mitaru, John Murege, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kayemba and Bunton Mbugua all escaped in the 10pm incident. The 9th prisoner Joseph Nyaguthii, was however rearrested by traffic standby personnel, approximately 500 metres from the station, as the rest escaped under the cover of darkness.

The capital offenders all with pending robbery with violence were being held at the station from the Industrial Area GK prison, pending court appearance.

Meawhile, the cell sentry who was attacked by the fleeing thugs is currently in custody at the same police station, assisting detectives with investigations.

Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, kindly make your report through the DCI anonymous toll free hotline, 0800 722 203.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.