Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has dismissed the Azimio la Umoja presidential ticket terming it as too weak to face off with that of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Monday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio Presidential flagbearer, announced that he had nominated Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua to serve as his running mate in August.

“My dear Kenyans, cometh the hour, cometh the lady. I have the great honor to announce that I have picked as my running mate and cabinet secretary for justice and constitutional affairs Martha Wangari Karua,” Raila announced.

Ahmednasir, nicknamed ‘Grand Mullah’ in legal circles, argued that the Raila-Karua presidential ticket has given the Kenya Kwanza coalition an easy win.

He said Ruto will be running a one-man race if all other factors remain constant.

“From today, the great marathon runners from the Rift Valley, DP William Ruto will run a lonely one-man race to be elected president on Tuesday, August 9.

﻿He is running against himself. All things remaining constant, this will be the most lopsided presidential contest in Kenya’s electoral history,” Ahmednassir wrote on his Twitter page.

