Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Esther Musila has penned a sweet message to her youthful husband Guardian Angel as she turns a year older.

The mother of three confessed that the past three birthdays that she has celebrated with Guardian Angel have been the most memorable and special.

“My husband, thank you, my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence.

“This is the 3rd birthday that I celebrate with you. Every one of them has been the most memorable and special,” she wrote in part.

She further stated that having Guardian in her life has made her a better person and described him as an amazing husband.

“Having you in my life has made me a better person. I thank the Almighty every day for bringing you into my life. For walking this journey of my life with me, I would never have wished for anyone else.

“The way you love me, you make me feel loved and taken care of and protected.

“Thank you for reminding me what butteries are like. 😋😋. I looooove you sooooo much. Thanks for Coming my G.❤❤❤,” she added.

Below is a screenshot of her Instagram post.

