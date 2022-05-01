Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Operations Administrator

Responsibilities

Devise ways to streamline processes and manage schedules and deadlines within departments and various projects.

Making reports to the management on the running of the office

Perform specific administrative support to the office staff and make day-to-day decisions within the scope of work assignments and prioritize work independently.

Identify routine problems and utilize existing resources for solutions.

Looking after the needs and requirements of the departments

Supervise interns, or temporary staff, including training and orientation, and demonstrate sensitivity in handling confidential information

Financial responsibility may include purchasing, processing invoices, contracting with vendors, assisting with budget tracking, and participating in annual audit processes.

Assisting with budget tracking and monitoring. Assist with providing budget information e.g. actual expenses for the office

Issuance, allocation, and recovery of Company tools to staff.

Responsible for office management-troubleshooting general office hygiene, sanitation, fumigation, and maintenance.

Responsible for coordinating logistics for special events and/or meetings, workshops, training with partners and government stakeholders purchasing, central filing, facility management, telecommunications, and/or reception

Responsible for program Inventory management to ensure office assets are tagged and well maintained.

Support planning and scheduling of team meetings

Serve as a team member for assigned projects.

Performing other relevant duties when needed.

Support additional administrative functions relating to job descriptions and project proposals.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and 3 years related experience or equivalent combination.

Experience coordinating administrative processes.

Excellent communication skills

Experience generating reports and interpreting data.

Experience organizing time and managing diverse activities to meet deadlines; and

Experience working across teams and communicating with a wide range of people.

Desired Qualifications

Ability to analyze information for the purpose of coordinating and planning activities and solving problems.

Excellent communication skills

Ability to use existing technology to achieve desired results.

Excellent customer service skills and focus.

Proficient in Microsoft office

Experience interpreting guidelines to achieve desired results.

Knowledge of current trends in specific field; and/or

Strong organization skills, accuracy, and attention to detail.

How to apply:

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV and cover letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted