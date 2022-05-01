Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Operations Administrator

Responsibilities

  • Devise ways to streamline processes and manage schedules and deadlines within departments and various projects.
  • Making reports to the management on the running of the office
  • Perform specific administrative support to the office staff and make day-to-day decisions within the scope of work assignments and prioritize work independently.
  • Identify routine problems and utilize existing resources for solutions.
  • Looking after the needs and requirements of the departments
  • Supervise interns, or temporary staff, including training and orientation, and demonstrate sensitivity in handling confidential information
  • Financial responsibility may include purchasing, processing invoices, contracting with vendors, assisting with budget tracking, and participating in annual audit processes.
  • Assisting with budget tracking and monitoring. Assist with providing budget information e.g. actual expenses for the office
  • Issuance, allocation, and recovery of Company tools to staff.
  • Responsible for office management-troubleshooting general office hygiene, sanitation, fumigation, and maintenance.
  • Responsible for coordinating logistics for special events and/or meetings, workshops, training with partners and government stakeholders purchasing, central filing, facility management, telecommunications, and/or reception
  • Responsible for program Inventory management to ensure office assets are tagged and well maintained.
  • Support planning and scheduling of team meetings
  • Serve as a team member for assigned projects.
  • Performing other relevant duties when needed.
  • Support additional administrative functions relating to job descriptions and project proposals.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree and 3 years related experience or equivalent combination.
  • Experience coordinating administrative processes.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Experience generating reports and interpreting data.
  • Experience organizing time and managing diverse activities to meet deadlines; and
  • Experience working across teams and communicating with a wide range of people.

Desired Qualifications

  • Ability to analyze information for the purpose of coordinating and planning activities and solving problems.
  • Ability to use existing technology to achieve desired results.
  • Excellent customer service skills and focus.
  • Proficient in Microsoft office
  • Experience interpreting guidelines to achieve desired results.
  • Knowledge of current trends in specific field; and/or
  • Strong organization skills, accuracy, and attention to detail.

How to apply:

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV and cover letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

