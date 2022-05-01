Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Operations Administrator
Responsibilities
- Devise ways to streamline processes and manage schedules and deadlines within departments and various projects.
- Making reports to the management on the running of the office
- Perform specific administrative support to the office staff and make day-to-day decisions within the scope of work assignments and prioritize work independently.
- Identify routine problems and utilize existing resources for solutions.
- Looking after the needs and requirements of the departments
- Supervise interns, or temporary staff, including training and orientation, and demonstrate sensitivity in handling confidential information
- Financial responsibility may include purchasing, processing invoices, contracting with vendors, assisting with budget tracking, and participating in annual audit processes.
- Assisting with budget tracking and monitoring. Assist with providing budget information e.g. actual expenses for the office
- Issuance, allocation, and recovery of Company tools to staff.
- Responsible for office management-troubleshooting general office hygiene, sanitation, fumigation, and maintenance.
- Responsible for coordinating logistics for special events and/or meetings, workshops, training with partners and government stakeholders purchasing, central filing, facility management, telecommunications, and/or reception
- Responsible for program Inventory management to ensure office assets are tagged and well maintained.
- Support planning and scheduling of team meetings
- Serve as a team member for assigned projects.
- Performing other relevant duties when needed.
- Support additional administrative functions relating to job descriptions and project proposals.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree and 3 years related experience or equivalent combination.
- Experience coordinating administrative processes.
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience generating reports and interpreting data.
- Experience organizing time and managing diverse activities to meet deadlines; and
- Experience working across teams and communicating with a wide range of people.
Desired Qualifications
- Ability to analyze information for the purpose of coordinating and planning activities and solving problems.
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to use existing technology to achieve desired results.
- Excellent customer service skills and focus.
- Proficient in Microsoft office
- Experience interpreting guidelines to achieve desired results.
- Knowledge of current trends in specific field; and/or
- Strong organization skills, accuracy, and attention to detail.
How to apply:
Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV and cover letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
