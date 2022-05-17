Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





KEMRI–CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following vacant position:

Position: Study Administrator KMR 6 (1 position)

Location: Thika

Reports to: Principal Investigator

Job purpose:

To offer project administrative support at the PHRD Thika Clinical Research site.

Responsibilities:

Participate in regular study calls





Assist in making calls to principal investigators





Assist in keeping track of study activities against target milestones





Assist the Principal Investigators in preparing study implementation reports.





Assist the Principal Investigators in their day–to–day study implementation activities





Assist in filling study questionaries and forms





Assist in drafting and distributing study letters





Maintain and keep track of study calendar





Provide logistical support for workshops and project meetings





Perform clerical duties including photocopying, scanning, filing, and mailing





Assist in regulatory submissions.

STAFF QUALIFICATION AND COMPETENCIES

Education and Professional training





Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Monitoring and Evaluation or any related field

Competencies





Excellent communications skills

Team Player





Excellent computer skills





Excellent report writing skills





Mature and self–motivated

High Integrity and confidentiality

Good planning and organizing skills

Ability to work independently

Experience

At least two (2) years of experience.

Terms of employment

Employment is a six months contract with a probation period for the first 2 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience, and demonstrated competency.



HOW TO APPLY

a) All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum

requirements.

b) Must include a current CV with the names of at least 2 referees.

c) Must include copies of academic and professional certificates.

d) Must include a copy of the Certificate of good conduct

e) Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

f) Must have a Clearance Certificate from HELB

g) Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of the documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 2nd June 2022.



KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH, AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW, AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH A REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.



Only those shortlisted will be contacted.