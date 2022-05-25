Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Management Assistant (DHS)

Duties

Incumbent serves as a management program analyst. Serves as a senior analyst or advisor to management on major mission or administrative program requiring application of a wide range of qualitative and quantitative methods to assess complex management and program processes and systems. This includes budget methodology and control; statistical research and performance measurement; information systems; management techniques and theories; organizational structure; planning and control systems; monitoring of public news and social media; and public and diplomatic liaison.

This position will be directly supervised by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs Border Patrol (CBP) Supervisory Management Program Analyst.

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Mastery of analytical tools and methodology to develop and implement DHS laws, policies and regulations; resolve broad and complex planning, evaluation, control, and resource allocation problems; and an ability to provide authoritative advice to management

The incumbent must have expertise in two or more relevant Customs Law Enforcement areas, such as; fraudulent documents, travel documents, immigration related forms and documents, customs and immigration processes, airline procedures and regulations, border security and safety

An understanding of customs and immigration laws and regulations both civilly and criminally pertaining to prosecution of violators

The Incumbent must have a strong knowledge of Customs and Border Protection programs and operations and its international impact

He/she must have a thorough understanding of the key challenges facing the customs and border protection sector in the Africa region, a working familiarity with key local and regional institutions related to customs and border protection, and a proven ability to develop and implement innovative solutions to such challenges

The incumbent will be expected to learn DHS/CBP National Strategy and implement pertinent objectives through his/her portfolio

Superior interpersonal and administrative skills to organize and coordinate thorough, systemic, professional efforts to meet complex planning needs and unanticipated requirements, and to provide written and oral reports with conclusions, alternatives and recommendations on national and regional policies and projects

Ability to plan, organize and direct team and task force efforts across regional lines, including the ability to monitor progress to ensure that realistic objectives and milestones are established, to clearly assign responsibilities, and to get mission requirements accomplished in an efficient and timely manner

Ability to monitor regional media outlets and social media platforms and proactively identify and develop information of value to the DHS/CBP mission

Education Requirements:

Two years of college or university studies is required

Evaluations:

LANGUAGE:

Level IV English (Fluent/writing, Reading, Speaking) is required. (This may be tested)

Level III Swahili (Good Working Knowledge, Writing, Reading, Speaking)

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

High-quality organizational, interpersonal, planning, writing and oral communication skills

Should possess a valid driving license class BCE

Should possess a strong ability to type efficiently, at least 40 words per minute, and a good understanding of basic mathematics to support office and travel related budget calculations.

Self-motivation and the ability to work independently in an efficient and timely manner

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work in a cooperative, team-oriented manner

Ability to oversee projects in various stages of design and implementation, including developing budget spreadsheets and statements of work and/or reviewing and analyzing project reports and financial statements to ensure on time achievement of project deliverables

Dynamic and proactive with attention to detail

Strong working knowledge of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security web-based and operating systems

Excellent working ability with computers and Microsoft Office Suite programs (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc..) and a strong ability to type efficiently.

Disciplined work habits and capacity to get tasks done on time with minimum oversight in a high-pressure environment

Excellent interpersonal skills, communication skills, and the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with a broad range of individuals, groups, institutions, and law enforcement organizations

Ability to obtain and organize information from diverse sources, perform research, summarize the results, and make knowledgeable decisions in a timely manner and provide result summary to leadership in concise and useful form

Ability to work comfortably in a multi-cultural work environment

Ability to train effectively at with participants at varying levels

Ability to work at ease with senior level officials from public and private sectors in both the U.S. and Africa

How to Apply

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Ending date: 06/07/2022