Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Admin Manager

Reporting to the Head of HR Hub & Shared Services, the role holder will be responsible for managing and coordinating the general administration functions to ensure efficient and effective operation of the Britam activities. This includes ensuring that adequate utilities and facilities are provided in a timely and cost effective manner.

Responsibilities

Strategy and Planning

Assist in the design, development and delivery of administrative services to Britam

Develop and monitor the operational plan and related administration budgets to ensure that costs are maintained within approved budgets.

Monitor the implementation of all policies, practices, and procedures relating to managing facilities and ensure these comply with legal laws and/or regulations

Ensure that administrative policies are maintained and that services are delivered efficiently, effectively and in line with the laid down processes and procedures.

Asset Administration

Oversee the maintenance of office facilities and equipment including identifying vendors, overseeing the management of selected vendors to provide timely repair and maintenance of all Britam’s office equipment and furniture.

Liaise with Supply Chain Management for sourcing of service providers to manage and maintain Britam assets

Initiate the asset disposal process by instructing service providers to manage and maintain County assets including property and housing.

Liaise with the Head of Supply Chain Management to coordinate the disposal of obsolete assets.

Analyse the value of proceeds from the disposal of the assets and report to the Head of Finance.

Transport and Fleet Management

Oversee the development and implementation of Britam’s fleet administration standards and vehicle operating policies including vehicle maintenance, vehicle tracking, driver, speed and fuel management as well as health and safety management.

Prepare the annual budget and periodic reports on vehicle operating costs.

Advice on the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment.

Oversee the maintenance, repair, replacement and disposal of Britam vehicles.

Oversee risk management training including safety and accident prevention programs.

Ensure Britam’s vehicles are adequately covered.

Identify suitable vendors to provide timely repair and maintenance of all Britam vehicles.

General Administration

Provision of offices to Britam staff

Oversee general office management

Establish an efficient record, filling and tracking system for all office inventory, mails and file, monitor their movement and effective correspondence.

Ensure bills are processed for payment.

Delegated Authority as per the approved delegated authority matrix

Key Performance Measures

As described in your Personal Scorecard

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related field

4-6 years working experience in a management position

How to Apply

Apply for the job here