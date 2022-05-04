Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management is a corporate body established through an Act of Parliament, the “Supplies Practitioners Management Act (SPMA), 2007”. KISM is mandated to make provision for the training, registration, and licensing of supplies practitioners; to regulate their practice, and for connected purposes. The Institute serves as the National body for Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals in the private and public sectors in Kenya.

The KISM Council is seeking to recruit a hands-on, dynamic, knowledgeable, and performance-oriented person to fill the position of ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT, Ref. AdminA-002/2022

A description of this Vacancy and its Requirements is outlined here below.

Department: Human Resource and Administration

Reporting To: HR and Administration Manager

Job Summary:

To support the HR and Administration Manager and Executive Office and provide administrative support to the Institute

Key Duties & Responsibilities

assist in the coordination of general administrative services and office procedures. Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, and forms.

Organize and coordinate the schedule of meetings and appointments, manage the Institute’s diary’s

assist in employee relations and welfare initiatives

assist in implementing the human resource policies and procedures aimed at enhancing workplace relations

assist in ensuring compliance with Workplace safety, Labour Laws, and related statutory requirements

Reply to official email inquiries.

Take accurate minutes of meetings.

Ensure clean and organized office areas, including safety

Perform a variety of other office tasks, such as printing, scanning, copying Coordinate all office repairs and office maintenance

Maintain contact lists

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports.

Overseeing the junior admin staff.

Maintaining organized file systems for the Institute.

assist in coordinating outsourced services including but not limited to messenger, cleaning and tea services.

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Management/Administration/Human Resource Proficient in MS Office

Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

Experience

Two (2) years of relevant working experience in a comparable reputable organization

Skills/competence

Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner.

Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data; and

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work Attention to detail and problem solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong organizational and planning skills

In addition to the professional qualifications, successful candidates will be required to meet the expectations of Chapter 6 on Leadership and Integrity and possess;

Valid certificate of Good conduct

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission o Certificate of compliance from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) o A valid Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax Compliance clearance

A valid certificate of clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau o A relevant identification document

Valid Membership Certificate from relevant Professional body

How to Apply

All Application letters indicating the role and reference number, together with Curriculum Vitae and relevant certificates should be sent online in PDF format addressed to the CEO KISM, vacancies@kism.or.ke to reach him not later than Thursday, 12th May 2022.

All applicants will also be required (MANDATORY) to submit a filed KISM Job Application Form (Google Form) in addition to sending the application letter and certifications. The template form (Google Form) can be accessed using this link https://forms.gle/md4Vbxju9WoiwEky6

KISM is an equal opportunity employer and qualified applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.