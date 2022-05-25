Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Administration Assistant
Essential Job Responsibilities
- Support in filing of Administration data and reports.
- Support in facilitation of monthly staff trainings/meetings.
- Arrange for local staff travels as needed including bookings, transport etc.
- Support the inventory management of supplies.
- Support in filling and regular file managements.
- Receiving calls and directing them appropriately.
- Monitoring of all visitors to the office; assistance to visitors by providing directions and accurate information related to CFK Africa.
- Operation and management of the telephone switchboard in accordance with appropriate protocol Including weekly check and test of all lines.
- Management and planning of the front desk coverage.
- Receive and sort deliveries.
- Liaise with the Office Assistant and Janitors to ensure that cleaning of the office is up to date.
- Support in bookings for Conference Facilities.
- Maintenance of recording information in the system, solution of minor technical problems and reporting to telephone service provider for regular maintenance and repair.
- Ensure all office equipment kitchen and are functional. This includes office lighting, blinds, windows, kitchen appliances etc.
- Ensuring there is order in the office and maintain a good office outlook at all times.
- Ensure all incoming and outgoing correspondence are disseminated and processed effectively.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Operations Management, Business Administration or an equivalent field.
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in front desk operations, administration, logistics or related area is required.
Competencies
- Knowledge Management and Learning; Actively works towards continuing personal learning and development in one or more practice areas, acts on learning plan and applies newly acquired skills.
- Development and Operational Effectiveness; Ability to perform a variety of standard tasks related to front desk service, telephone communications service and updating of staff information, Good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations and Good IT skills.
- Leadership and Self-Management; Focuses on result for the client and responds positively to feedback, consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude, Remains calm, in control and good humored even under pressure.
How to Apply:
If you believe that you qualify for this position :
- Kindly fill and submit the form below.
- Send a cover letter and resume with reference ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT to recruitment@cfkafrica.org on or before 6th June 2022.
