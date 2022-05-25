Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Assistant





Essential Job Responsibilities





Support in filing of Administration data and reports.

Support in facilitation of monthly staff trainings/meetings.

Arrange for local staff travels as needed including bookings, transport etc.

Support the inventory management of supplies.

Support in filling and regular file managements.

Receiving calls and directing them appropriately.

Monitoring of all visitors to the office; assistance to visitors by providing directions and accurate information related to CFK Africa.

Operation and management of the telephone switchboard in accordance with appropriate protocol Including weekly check and test of all lines.

Management and planning of the front desk coverage.

Receive and sort deliveries.

Liaise with the Office Assistant and Janitors to ensure that cleaning of the office is up to date.

Support in bookings for Conference Facilities.

Maintenance of recording information in the system, solution of minor technical problems and reporting to telephone service provider for regular maintenance and repair.

Ensure all office equipment kitchen and are functional. This includes office lighting, blinds, windows, kitchen appliances etc.

Ensuring there is order in the office and maintain a good office outlook at all times.

Ensure all incoming and outgoing correspondence are disseminated and processed effectively.

Qualifications





Bachelor’s Degree in Operations Management, Business Administration or an equivalent field.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in front desk operations, administration, logistics or related area is required.

Competencies





Knowledge Management and Learning; Actively works towards continuing personal learning and development in one or more practice areas, acts on learning plan and applies newly acquired skills.

Development and Operational Effectiveness; Ability to perform a variety of standard tasks related to front desk service, telephone communications service and updating of staff information, Good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations and Good IT skills.

Leadership and Self-Management; Focuses on result for the client and responds positively to feedback, consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude, Remains calm, in control and good humored even under pressure.

How to Apply:

If you believe that you qualify for this position :





Kindly fill and submit the form below. Send a cover letter and resume with reference ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT to recruitment@cfkafrica.org on or before 6th June 2022.

