Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Administration Assistant

 Essential Job Responsibilities

  • Support in filing of Administration data and reports.
  • Support in facilitation of monthly staff trainings/meetings.
  • Arrange for local staff travels as needed including bookings, transport etc.
  • Support the inventory management of supplies.
  • Support in filling and regular file managements.
  • Receiving calls and directing them appropriately.
  • Monitoring of all visitors to the office; assistance to visitors by providing directions and accurate information related to CFK Africa.
  • Operation and management of the telephone switchboard in accordance with appropriate protocol Including weekly check and test of all lines.
  • Management and planning of the front desk coverage.
  • Receive and sort deliveries.
  • Liaise with the Office Assistant and Janitors to ensure that cleaning of the office is up to date.
  • Support in bookings for Conference Facilities.
  • Maintenance of recording information in the system, solution of minor technical problems and reporting to telephone service provider for regular maintenance and repair.
  • Ensure all office equipment kitchen and are functional. This includes office lighting, blinds, windows, kitchen appliances etc.
  • Ensuring there is order in the office and maintain a good office outlook at all times.
  • Ensure all incoming and outgoing correspondence are disseminated and processed effectively.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Operations Management, Business Administration or an equivalent field.
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience in front desk operations, administration, logistics or related area is required.

Competencies

  • Knowledge Management and Learning; Actively works towards continuing personal learning and development in one or more practice areas, acts on learning plan and applies newly acquired skills.
  • Development and Operational Effectiveness; Ability to perform a variety of standard tasks related to front desk service, telephone communications service and updating of staff information, Good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations and Good IT skills.
  • Leadership and Self-Management; Focuses on result for the client and responds positively to feedback, consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude, Remains calm, in control and good humored even under pressure.

How to Apply:
If you believe that you qualify for this position :

  1. Kindly fill and submit the form below.
  2. Send a cover letter and resume with reference ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT to recruitment@cfkafrica.org on or before 6th June 2022.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply