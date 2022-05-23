Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Administrative Officer
Ref: KeMU/HR/1/05/22
Responsibilities
- Acting as an institution memory (records keeper) for students and courses on behalf of the University.
- Provide safe and secure storage of student’s records through an elaborate filing system, cabinets to preserve student’s data.
- Facilitate students’ admission into the university through registering them in the ERP every beginning of each first year of study to ensure that the students only bona fide ones are in the database.
- Perform regular update of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by occasional checks in the student’s card, students’ statistics and semester registration to ensure accuracy of students’ information.
- Organizing and administering the records, registration and clearances,
- including final transcripts evaluations and Academic awards.
- Participating in collecting, recording, analyzing and reporting of student statistics to the Ministry, regulators and other stakeholders.
- initiating appraisal, archival and disposal of records
- Provide necessary data for preparation of students reports to facilitate decision making in management
- Ensure internal communication by writing letters, emails, telephone calls and face to face, to ensure prompt and timely feedback.
- Ensure graduation clearance process is undertaken and all records filed into respective students’ files.
- Ensure proper filing and file circulation to various action officers for prompt feedback
- Ensure proper maintenance of records.
- Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualifications
- A Master’s degree in Information Science/ Records and Archives Management or equivalent from a recognized University with not less than 6 years’ work experience in a similar administrative position.
- Adequate working experience in managing Students records
- Hands-on skills in using ERP
- Adequate knowledge in data mining and Analysis
- Proficiency in ICT skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Attention to details, high level of integrity and confidentiality
How to Apply
Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.
The successful applicant will be required to bring the following:
- Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority
- Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
- Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau
- 5Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)
Letters of recommendation from at least three referees familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and character in general should also be sent to the address below.
Applications shall clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of (position applied for)”and submitted as follows:
Three (3) hard copies should be addressed to
The Vice Chancellor
Kenya Methodist University
P. O. Box 267 – 60200
MERU, KENYA
And
An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Vice Chancellor on email: applications@kemu.ac.ke To be received on or before 21 st May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
