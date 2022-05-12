Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), a State Corporation under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture and the Blue Economy was established by an Act of parliament (The Science and Technology Act Cap. 250 of the Laws of Kenya of 1979) which has since been repealed by The Science, Technology and Innovation Act No.28 of 2013.

KMFRI’s mandate is to undertake research in “marine and freshwater fisheries, aquaculture, environmental and ecological studies, and marine research including chemical and physical oceanography”, in order to provide scientific data and information for sustainable development of the Blue Economy. The Institute is also mandated to cooperate with other organizations and institutions of higher learning in training programmes and on matters of relevant research.

The Institute has Research Centers and Stations located at Mombasa, Kisumu, Naivasha, Baringo, Kegati, Sangoro, Sagana, Shimoni, Turkana, a research substation at Gazi and the Nairobi liaison office.

KMFRI is seeking to recruit self-motivated professionals who are team players to fill the following vacant positions within her approved staff establishment:

KMF/5. PRINCIPAL ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER – (KMFRI GRADE 5) – POSITION – ONE (1)

Basic Salary Scale: KShs. 116,410 – KShs. 151,334 P.M.

KShs. 116,410 – KShs. 151,334 P.M. House Allowance: KShs. 35,000 P.M.

KShs. 35,000 P.M. Commuter Allowance: KShs. 8,000 P.M.

KShs. 8,000 P.M. Annual Leave Allowance: KShs. 10,000 P.A.

KShs. 10,000 P.A. Medical Cover & Other Allowances: As provided by KMFRI

As provided by KMFRI Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

Reviewing and formulation of administrative services;

Preparing workplans for the department;

Overseeing maintenance issues through conducting physical survey and defect report and recommend for service to maintain suitable working condition;

Ensuring staff welfare is prioritized by providing suitable tools of work and conditions of work to adopt acceptable standard practice, which will result to better output;

Supervising staff through a clear duty allocation, to monitor adherence in order to appraise performance justifiably;

Ensuring compliancy to policy guidelines by obtaining clear interpretation hence enhanced service delivery;

Conducting staff performance appraisal in the department;

Ensuring routine responses to routine correspondences on administrative matters to ensure up to date reporting;

Initiating of administrative staff training and development and other policy matters;

Monitors and evaluates the implementation of the department’s projects and programmes;

Coordinating identification of office equipment and furniture requirement for the Institute;

Monitors the implementation and adherence to the Departmental Work Plans;

Providing cross-functional liaison for administrative matters;

Manages the Department’s Information Management Systems;

Manages provision of office space, transport and other logistical services;

Ensures prudent and optimum utilization of department’s resources;

Facilitating meetings, conferences and other special events;

Oversees the provision of security and safety for Institute’s premises and staff;

Supervises waste disposals;

Follows up on payment of bills for common services;

Ensuring general maintenance of office equipment’s and building is undertaken;

Works closely with the Supply Chain Management Department in the development, management and maintenance of the assets register for the Institute;

Generating administrative reports on repairs and maintenance; and

Facilitating renewal of motor vehicle and property insurance policies.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

At least six (6) years relevant work experience in comparable and relevant position in which three (3) must be in Senior Administration Officer or in a supervisory level in public service or private sector;

Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration; Business Administration; Business Management; Office Management or any other relevant qualifications;

Minimum KCSE C+ (plus) or its equivalent;

Supervisory course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution;

Member of a relevant professional body in good standing;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Demonstrated good results in work performance; and

Met the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution

Key Competencies and Skills

Strategic and innovative thinking

Mentoring, coaching and leadership skills;

Good interpersonal and negotiation skills;

Organization skills;

Strong communication and reporting skills;

Problem solving skills;

Analytical skills; and

Conflict resolution skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates MUST complete the KMFRI Job Application Form, attach their testimonials, certificates, copy of their National Identification Card (ID) and Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Submit their applications both in HARD and SOFT COPY, and envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and sent to the address below not later than Tuesday, 17th May, 2022.

The Director General,

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute,

P. O. Box 81651 – 80100,

Silos Road, English Point, Mkomani,

Mombasa, KENYA

Email: recruitment@kmfri.go.ke

Note

1. SUCCESSFUL candidates will be expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by providing originals of the following documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

2. Only SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES will be contacted and shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates during the interviews.

3. Any canvassing will lead to AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION.

KMFRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY, PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.