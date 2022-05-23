Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admin Intern

Overall purpose of the role:

The Admin Intern is the primary interface between DRC and the general public that visit or telephone the Regional Office. As such, he/she must be able to represent DRC professionally and always be friendly and pleasant to all callers and visitors. The Intern is responsible for the front office duties and giving support to the administration department.

Key responsibilities

Front office:

Receive, screen and welcome visitors and direct them to relevant staff.

Answer incoming calls at the switchboard, forwarding to appropriate staff or taking messages as required.

Respond to general enquiries and refer to appropriate staff members.

Receive, record, and distribute all incoming correspondence and deliveries.

Prepare and dispatch all outgoing mail.

Ensure reception area is neat at all times. Promptly attend to visitors ensuring no crowding at the reception area.

Administrative support:

Maintain tracking system for all Admin related payments and update on monthly basis.

Assist in organizing storage of all Admin supplies, maintain and update inventory list in accordance to requirements

Ensure all Admin related invoices (Accommodation, travel, telephone, electricity, water, security, Thuraya and service contract etc.) are paid on timely basis; and constant follow up on the same is done monthly.

Ensure all new staff have job identification (staff IDs) and business cards as required.

Coordinate bookings for the conference rooms for internal meetings and arrange for required refreshments and stationaries. Liaise with relevant staff to ensure the conference room is always ready for use.

Share monthly telephone and utilities’ bills with staff and ensure bills exceeding the set limits as per the RO telephone and expat benefit policy are paid by staff in time.

Administer the stationery store and office/kitchen supplies ensuring records and controls are in place. Advise on utilization on monthly basis and place timely orders for re-stocking.

Maintaining an effective filling system both in soft and hard copies for all administrative & travel related documents.

Prepare all Admin related PRs and LVO’s in liaison with the SC and the Team Leader Administration and follow up on timely deliveries.

Assist in administrative and logistical arrangements for the project and general office events e.g. renting of premises, arrangement of accommodation, transportation, and providing complete financial documents on time.

Assist in organizing and planning for conferences, workshops, and trainings upon request and according to the established procurement procedures.

Any other duties which are designed to improve the operations of the administration department.

Competences:

In this position, you are expected to demonstrate DRC’s five core competencies:

Striving for excellence: You focus on reaching results while ensuring an efficient process.

Collaborating: You involve relevant parties and encourage feedback.

Taking the lead: You take ownership and initiative while aiming for innovation.

Communicating: You listen and speak effectively and honestly.

Demonstrating integrity: You act in line with our vision and values.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, or any other equivalent disciplines

At least two years’ experience in busy office handling front office and office administration, preferably with an NGO.

High degree of English language proficiency – both written and oral.

Excellent IT skills in Word, Excel, Outlook

Knowledge on how to operate PABX switchboard, high-speed copier/scanner and other office equipment.

Basic Finance and Supply chain is an added advantage

Consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude

Responds positively to feedback and differing points of view

Pleasant & diplomatic personality and must be able to represent DRC professionally at all times.

Good interpersonal and communication skills with ability to build and maintain effective relationships across the organization.

Commitment to DRC values.

Conditions

Contract: 6 months contract. Salary and other conditions are offered in accordance with DRC’s Terms of Engagement for Kenyan Interns.

Availability: June 2022

Duty station: This position is based in Nairobi – Kenya

Reporting Line: Team Leader – Administration

How to Apply

Only motivated applications that address the stipulated duties and meet the required qualifications, sent together with a CV, will be considered.

DRC only accepts applications sent via our online-application form on http://www.drc.ngo under Vacancies.

Those who had previously applied need not apply.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Please submit your application and CV in English no later than 26th May 2022.