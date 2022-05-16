Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





JOB TITLE: HR & ADMIN COORDINATOR.

SBU – GMC FUN PLACE, KITENGELA

DEPARTMENT –HR & ADMIN

Accountabilities

Staff Recruitment & Selection:

Report on any hiring gaps and coordinate with the HR –HQ and the company directors based on seasonal needs.

Responsible for the on-the-job orientation for new hires with GMC Policies and Values and working closely with HR.

Report & Monitor Staff Turnover by the department and submit a report to Associate HR Director -Talent Development & the Group HRM.

Employee Training & Development:

Schedule training for all hotel employees (for example, customer service skills training), Manage the training calendar through guidance by the HRM department, and liaising with the line managers.( Coordinating all GMC Staff training)

Supporting GMC with departmental training requirements including inductions, Onboarding of new hires and ensures compliance is achieved by working closely with the Associate HR Director -Talent Development & the Group HRM.

Employee Relations & Welfare:

Act as the point of contact when employees have queries or job-related issues and escalate the issues to line managers and HRM department.

Manage any disciplinary issues with the line manager and escalate serious cases to the HRM with immediate action.

Human Resources Compliance:

Assist in the Implementation and developing and updating of policies on issues such as performance management, disciplinary procedures, absence management, and code of conduct.

Overseeing employee attendance and working schedules and ensuring discipline is managed at all times, this includes breaks.

Managing staff leaves and sick leaves and ensuring they are taken effectively and not abused including PH days. – Ensuring to work closely with the Line Managers.

Manage Staff Leaves & Public Holidays and ensure effective utilization and zero misuses by working closely with the line managers.

Prepare employee files and records; ensure they are safely kept and all the statutory documents.

Human Resources Information & Payroll:

Assist in payroll preparation by sharing regular payroll changes to the Accounts Assistant and the Associate Directors-Finance & Operations

Issuance of staff payslips by sending online and maintaining Confidentiality.

Ensure that all staff is compensated accordingly in line with the GMC Compensation and Benefits policy.

Ensure high levels of confidentiality are maintained at all times and provide information only to those with a need to know.

Workplace Health & Safety:

Ensure GMC Fun Place staff are compliant with relevant health and safety regulations, including safety wear.

Ensure to carry out inspections of facility Hygiene and work with support staff to ensure the facility is kept new at all times.

Need to know and follow the Health & Safety at Work Act and comply with the hotel’s Health & Safety policy.

Ensure Staff are clean and maintain hygiene levels and are on uniform at all times, managing any irregularities with the Line Managers.

Ensure all Health & Safety policies and procedures are implemented as required.

Ensure areas of responsibility comply with Work Health and Safety policies and procedures.

Ensure staff are appropriately trained in WHS, standard work method statements and risk assessment.

Ensure standard work method statements are reviewed annually.

Performance Management:

Draft SMART job descriptions for staff in all sections within the facility

Coordinating staff appraisal exercises and ensuring all reports are received in time and processed.

Ensuring all staff on probation are appraised and performance reports submitted

Perform other duties as may be required from time to time.

Prerequisites:

Confidence in working independently and as part of a team.

Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations.

Effective written and oral communications skills, including preparing reports, policies, and procedures.

Experience in interviewing, orientation, training, and/or supervision of employees.

Conflict resolution and crisis management

A strategic thinker and a person who understands business management through people.

Ability to work efficiently under pressure and deal with stressful situations during busy periods.

Ability to flourish with minimal guidance, be proactive, and handle uncertainty.

Outstanding organizational, time management, and people management skills.

Flexible, adaptable, and able to follow laid

Computer proficiency, e.g. keyboard experience, email, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HRIS systems.

Ability to integrate and work cohesively as part of a team.

Available to work on-call, long hours, over the weekends, and during holidays thriving in a high-pressure environment

Physical ability to stand for long periods of time.

Education:

Degree in Human Resources from a recognized & reputable institution of higher

Certification in Human Resource Management-CHRP will be an added advantage.

At least 2-3 years experience in HR and Admin roles.

Knowledge of local labor/employment

How to Apply

If you believe you have high-performance culture, positive mental attitude, and are self-driven, then apply using the following link; https://optivenjobapi.optiven.co.ke/optivenJobAPI/public/ on or before 28th May 2022.

NB:

We do not charge for job applications and interviews.

Due to the huge number of applications we get only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.