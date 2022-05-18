Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Senior Admin Assistant

Ref: KeMU/HR/3/05/22

Responsibilities

Setting up and maintaining the office filing system in accordance with the

Opening of new subject files as required and disposal of old files in accordance with the established retention schedule.

Maintenance of archives, making sure files are properly stored and accessible, and safe keeping of documents

Provision of photocopies of material from the confidential registry files, as requested by staff. Assistance in the collection of reference and background

material from registry files.

Establishment and maintenance of records system of file movements within the office; maintenance of the office circulation and reading files.

Preparation of correspondence and reports related to registry activities.

Participation in the creation and maintenance of an electronic registry/archive system in close cooperation with the ICT staff.

Receipt, registration, coding and forwarding of incoming mails, letters and other correspondence to proper department/unit/officer.

Registration and dispatch of outgoing communications, including pouch, and follow-up distribution.

Any other related duties assigned from time to time by your supervisor

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade an officer must have: –

A Diploma in Information Science/ Records and Archives Management or equivalent from a recognized University with not less than 1 years’ work experience in a similar administrative position.

Evidence of proficiency in the use of information management systems.

Ability to review data, identify and adjust discrepancies

Adequate knowledge in data mining and Analysis

Proficiency in ICT skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Attention to details, high level of integrity and confidentiality

How to Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.

The successful applicant will be required to bring the following:

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau

5Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Letters of recommendation from at least three referees familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and character in general should also be sent to the address below.

Applications shall clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of (position applied for)”and submitted as follows:

Three (3) hard copies should be addressed to

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P. O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

And

An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Vice Chancellor on email: applications@kemu.ac.ke To be received on or before 21 st May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted