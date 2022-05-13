Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Kelly Osbourne has announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

The actress, who is the daughter of rock star Ozzy and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, revealed the happy news on Thursday, May 12.

The singer, 37, who announced her relationship with long-term friend and Slipknot singer Sid, 45, in January, shocked fans with the news.

She shared photos of herself posing at home alongside her baby scans and revealed she is going to “be a mumma”.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”