Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Civil rights activists and photojournalist, Boniface Mwangi, has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto for severally referring to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga as ‘mganga’.

Taking to his social media yesterday, Boniface noted that the term has a positive meaning in Swahili. “Mganga is Swahili for doctor. Mchawi is a witch doctor,” he asserted.

However, unlike Ruto who thinks that Mganga is a bad person, Bonface said Kenyans need a Mganga right now to cure all the ills that have bedeviled Kenya.

According to him, Ruto unwillingly praises Raila Odinga whenever he refers to him as Mganga.

He urged Kenyans to rally behind Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, saying the Azimio La Umoja government would rid the country of corruption in the country.

“Every time Deputy President Willam Ruto calls Raila Odinga mganga, he is right. He knows that Raila is a doctor, who given the chance to serve as President and Martha Karua as Deputy President will work towards healing the disease of corruption, poverty and ignorance,” Mwangi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST