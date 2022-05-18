Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – Former Vitimbi actress Eunice Wambui alias, Nyasuguta, took to her Facebook page and accused her political opponents of sending goons to attack her.

Nyasuguta, who is vying for an MCA seat in Kasarani, displayed her injured hand and told her political opponents that she remains unshakeable.

However, it is now emerging that she was not attacked because of political rivalry as earlier alleged.

A lady commented on her timeline and accused her of looking for sympathy votes after she was denied a Jubilee ticket.

Nyasuguta was reportedly beaten up by a female Uber driver who brought some items to her house in Sunton Kasarani and after the delivery, she refused to pay her.

She even reported the assault incident at Kasarani police station.

Below is a screenshot of the lady blasting Nyasuguta for lying to her followers.

