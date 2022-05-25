Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: FINANCE OFFICER

LOCATION: NAIROBI STARTING

DATE: IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery tracking, dedicated customer service support, and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

FINANCE OFFICER

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of FinanceOfficer in our Finance Department. As a Finance Officer, your role revolves around providing administrative support to the Finance Manager by making timely payments to sellers and merchants, monthly tracking of stock control and monthly budget review.

Responsibilities:

Making daily payments to suppliers and sellers.

Keeping track of payments and company expenditure.

Daily reconciliation of trade payables and trade receivables.

Preparation and analyzing monthly budget.

Book Keeping.

Asset management.

Stock control.

Required Skills and Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, CPA, or any other Business Related course; with 2-3 years of work experience in the same field.

Knowledge of international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

Cashier experience with excellent excel/computer skills.

Stock control and asset management skills.

Knowledge of Mpesa and bank payments. Dollar payment Knowledge (an added advantage). 6. Conversant with trade payables and receivables.

Humble, down-to-earth & high emotional intelligence, with a value for work. 8. Preferably a married lady with kids.

Honest, trustworthy with respect for confidentiality.

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com clearly stating the subject heading “FINANCE OFFICER” by 30th May 2022. Please state your current and expected remuneration in your CV. Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.