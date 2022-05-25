Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Coordinator, (Accounts Payables, Financial Control)

Position Summary:

Support the smooth running of hospital activities by ensuring all procured hospital supplies are reconciled and paid in a timely manner and that the hospital’s Inventory is properly managed by Monitoring and reviewing the stock reports and ensuring corrective action is done on the variances and weaknesses.

Key Responsibilities:

To supervise and oversee the accounts payable section of the Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi which includes booking of the supplier invoices, bills, statutory payments, integration of liabilities with inventory and procurement information systems.

Oversees reports regarding cash flow; ensures correct payments are made in a timely manner.

Develops guidelines for proper handling and coding of invoices to maintain general ledger expense account and inventory records.

Play a key role in the implementation of ERP Implementation which is currently ongoing.

Develop a strong control over management and reconciliation between accounts payable, general ledger and material management system. Review and closely monitor stock reports and ensuring corrective action is done on the variances and weaknesses.

Lead quarterly inventory verification exercise, analysis variances and propose corrective measures to the Controller Finance.

Analyzes expense reports and other invoices for accuracy and eligibility for payment.

Ensure accruals and prepayments are correctly posted in the correct periods;

Participating in annual audit and ensure end of quarter/ month closure

Verifies payments before the Financial Controller’s signature is added by reviewing checks and vouchers.

Reconciles accounts payable total and general ledger with other applicable records (e.g., Accounts payable ageing).

Assist in correct and timely preparation of budget reports and purchase journals.

Ensures proper record keeping of purchases for use in tax preparation and periodic audits.

Ensures employer identification numbers or KRA PIN numbers have been collected from all vendors to facilitate preparation and submit WHT.

Ensures proper maintenance, filing, and storage of records in case of audits.

Preparation of Audit schedules

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills requirements:

CPA (K) and/or Bachelor’s Degree

5 years or more in an almost similar role in a busy finance department with working knowledge of accounting standards and procedures.

Proper understanding of IAS, IFRS, and GAAPs and their applications

Conversant with Accounting Systems and proficient in MS Office.

Experience in preparation of financial statements

The ideal candidate should have excellent interpersonal, organizational, and customer service skills.

Very good analytical and organizational skills,

Honesty and integrity

Self-driven and initiative

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision

Ability to work independently or in a team environment

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Professional grooming and self-presentation

How To Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY