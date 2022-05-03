Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

About the role

The Senior Associate – Accounts Payable will ensure timely payment processing to all the suppliers and direct AP account reconciliation on a monthly basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Review and post all payment invoices in the accounting system
  • Ensure timely payments for all our service providers
  • Review the bank payment upload files prior to authorization
  • Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances
  • Ensure vendor statements for all active accounts are received and reconciled on a monthly basis
  • Oversee the reconciliation of Accounts payables and investigate any discrepancies arising
  • Filing Statutory Deductions for payroll (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB etc.)
  • Provide guidance on all the WHVAT/WHT Filing
  • Responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance
  • Collaboration with external stakeholders to negotiate payment terms
  • Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports; AP Aging
  • Continuing to improve the payment process
  • Reconcile all expenses related ledgers and share documentation with the Audit team 
  • Identify operational efficiencies/policy and procedural enhancements to improve internal controls 

Qualifications

  • Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting
  • A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent  will be an added advantage
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in accounting with at least 1 year on AP management
  • Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage
  • Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills
  • Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

Job Location

Head office – Nairobi

How to Apply

Qualifies and Interested applicants to Click Here To Apply 

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply