About the role

The Senior Associate – Accounts Payable will ensure timely payment processing to all the suppliers and direct AP account reconciliation on a monthly basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review and post all payment invoices in the accounting system

Ensure timely payments for all our service providers

Review the bank payment upload files prior to authorization

Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances

Ensure vendor statements for all active accounts are received and reconciled on a monthly basis

Oversee the reconciliation of Accounts payables and investigate any discrepancies arising

Filing Statutory Deductions for payroll (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB etc.)

Provide guidance on all the WHVAT/WHT Filing

Responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance

Collaboration with external stakeholders to negotiate payment terms

Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports; AP Aging

Continuing to improve the payment process

Reconcile all expenses related ledgers and share documentation with the Audit team

Identify operational efficiencies/policy and procedural enhancements to improve internal controls

Qualifications

Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting

A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent will be an added advantage

Minimum 2 years’ experience in accounting with at least 1 year on AP management

Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

Job Location

Head office – Nairobi

How to Apply

Qualifies and Interested applicants to Click Here To Apply