About the role
The Senior Associate – Accounts Payable will ensure timely payment processing to all the suppliers and direct AP account reconciliation on a monthly basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review and post all payment invoices in the accounting system
- Ensure timely payments for all our service providers
- Review the bank payment upload files prior to authorization
- Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances
- Ensure vendor statements for all active accounts are received and reconciled on a monthly basis
- Oversee the reconciliation of Accounts payables and investigate any discrepancies arising
- Filing Statutory Deductions for payroll (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB etc.)
- Provide guidance on all the WHVAT/WHT Filing
- Responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance
- Collaboration with external stakeholders to negotiate payment terms
- Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports; AP Aging
- Continuing to improve the payment process
- Reconcile all expenses related ledgers and share documentation with the Audit team
- Identify operational efficiencies/policy and procedural enhancements to improve internal controls
Qualifications
- Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting
- A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent will be an added advantage
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in accounting with at least 1 year on AP management
- Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage
- Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills
- Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems
Job Location
Head office – Nairobi
How to Apply
Qualifies and Interested applicants to Click Here To Apply
