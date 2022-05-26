Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION: Payroll Intern

LOCATION: Nairobi

REPORTING TO: Payroll Supervisor

We are seeking to recruit a Payroll Accountant Intern to join our team.

Job Purpose

 Responsible for working with the payroll accountants to support the business and payroll operational processes.

 Responsibilities     

  • Support the payroll accountants on the processes they will be trained in.
  • Assist in collating payroll information required for accurate invoicing to be done.
  • Assist in maintaining and updating records on the system.
  • Assist in accurate filing of statutory records.
  • Assist in filing of payroll documents for allocated accounts and ensuring all payroll files are updated monthly and ready for an audit process at all times
  • Any other role assigned to you by your supervisor or senior management

Qualifications

  • O Level B Plus
  • CPAK
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality
  • Attention to detail
  • Computer proficiency
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Very strong planning and Organization skills
  • Spreadsheet creation and updating

How to Apply

Apply on Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to:  recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Payroll Accountant Intern on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

