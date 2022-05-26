Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION: Payroll Intern
LOCATION: Nairobi
REPORTING TO: Payroll Supervisor
We are seeking to recruit a Payroll Accountant Intern to join our team.
Job Purpose
Responsible for working with the payroll accountants to support the business and payroll operational processes.
Responsibilities
- Support the payroll accountants on the processes they will be trained in.
- Assist in collating payroll information required for accurate invoicing to be done.
- Assist in maintaining and updating records on the system.
- Assist in accurate filing of statutory records.
- Assist in filing of payroll documents for allocated accounts and ensuring all payroll files are updated monthly and ready for an audit process at all times
- Any other role assigned to you by your supervisor or senior management
Qualifications
- O Level B Plus
- CPAK
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Attention to detail
- Computer proficiency
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Very strong planning and Organization skills
- Spreadsheet creation and updating
How to Apply
Apply on Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Payroll Accountant Intern on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
