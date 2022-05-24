Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Accounts Clerk – Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant

Industry: Manufacturing

Reports to: Plant Accountant

Location: Wote in Makueni

Our client in vegetable oil extraction, is seeking to recruit a Plant Accountant. Successful candidate will be responsible for managing all company’s accounting functions, reconcile and store all documentation as per the company’s procedure.

Responsibilities

Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, in accordance with policies and procedures.

Record, store, access, and/or analyze computerized financial information.

Prepare, review, reconcile, and issue bills, invoices, and account statements according to company procedures.

Preparing Local purchase orders once approval has been received from the plant managers.

Doing filing and ensuring all accounting records are properly kept and that the records can be easily retrieved when necessary.

Raising sales invoices after receiving proforma invoices.

Collect and sort invoices.

Handle all accounting functions

Any other Finance department duties that may be assigned to him/her by supervisors/ management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.

minimum of 2years of manufacturing cost accounting experience.

Experience utilizing ERP systems and have a good understanding of MRP (material resource planning.

Experience with manufacturing standard cost environment.

Aptitude for relating manufacturing activities and processes to financial outcomes.

HSE basic courses (preferred).

Fluent in Excel.

Required capabilities

Problem Solving; Flexibility; Planning target control; Decision Making; Spirit of Enterprise; Communication; Listening and reception; Staff management and development

How to Apply

Apply at recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Accounts Clerk on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.