Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Accounts Clerk – Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant

Industry: Manufacturing

Reports to: Plant Accountant

Location: Wote in Makueni

 Our client in vegetable oil extraction, is seeking to recruit a Plant Accountant. Successful candidate will be responsible for managing all company’s accounting functions, reconcile and store all documentation as per the company’s procedure.

 Responsibilities

  • Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, in accordance with policies and procedures.
  • Record, store, access, and/or analyze computerized financial information.
  • Prepare, review, reconcile, and issue bills, invoices, and account statements according to company procedures.
  • Preparing Local purchase orders once approval has been received from the plant managers.
  • Doing filing and ensuring all accounting records are properly kept and that the records can be easily retrieved when necessary.
  • Raising sales invoices after receiving proforma invoices.
  • Collect and sort invoices.
  • Handle all accounting functions
  • Any other Finance department duties that may be assigned to him/her by supervisors/ management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.
  • minimum of 2years of manufacturing cost accounting experience.
  • Experience utilizing ERP systems and have a good understanding of MRP (material resource planning.
  • Experience with manufacturing standard cost environment.
  • Aptitude for relating manufacturing activities and processes to financial outcomes.
  • HSE basic courses (preferred).
  • Fluent in Excel.

Required capabilities

  • Problem Solving; Flexibility; Planning target control; Decision Making; Spirit of Enterprise; Communication; Listening and reception; Staff management and development

How to Apply

Apply at recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Accounts Clerk on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement. 

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply