Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Accounts Clerk – Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant
Industry: Manufacturing
Reports to: Plant Accountant
Location: Wote in Makueni
Our client in vegetable oil extraction, is seeking to recruit a Accounts Clerk.
Successful candidates will be responsible for managing all company’s accounting functions, reconcile and store all documentation as per the company’s procedure.
Main accountabilities and Responsibilities
- Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, in accordance with policies and procedures.
- Record, store, access, and/or analyze computerized financial information.
- Prepare, review, reconcile, and issue bills, invoices, and account statements according to company procedures.
- Preparing Local purchase orders once approval has been received from the plant managers.
- Doing filing and ensuring all accounting records are properly kept and that the records can be easily retrieved when necessary.
- Raising sales invoices after receiving proforma invoices.
- Collect and sort invoices.
- Handle all accounting functions
- Any other Finance department duties that may be assigned to him/her by supervisors/ management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.
- minimum of 2years of manufacturing cost accounting experience.
- Experience utilizing ERP systems and have a good understanding of MRP (material resource planning.
- Experience with manufacturing standard cost environments.
- Aptitude for relating manufacturing activities and processes to financial outcomes.
- HSE basic courses (preferred).
- Fluent in Excel.
Required capabilities
Problem Solving; Flexibility; Planning target control; Decision Making; Spirit of Enterprise; Communication; Listening and reception; Staff management and development
How to Apply
Apply at recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 31st May 2022.
Indicate Accounts Clerk on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>