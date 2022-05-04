Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management is a corporate body established through an Act of Parliament, the “Supplies Practitioners Management Act (SPMA), 2007”. KISM is mandated to make provision for the training, registration and licensing of supplies practitioners; to regulate their practice, and for connected purposes. The Institute serves as the National body for Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals in the private and public sectors in Kenya.

The KISM Council is seeking to recruit a hands-on, dynamic, knowledgeable, and performance-oriented person to fill the position of ACCOUNTS CLERK, Ref. AC-001/2022

A description of this Vacancy and its Requirements is outlined here below.

Department: Finance

Reporting To: Finance Manager

Job Summary

To support the finance and accounting function of the Institute

Key responsibilities:

Creating and maintaining spreadsheets

Operating data terminals calculators and other standard office equipment

Performing clerical work and interoffice support including receiving and processing mail Invoicing and reconciliation for varying departments

Maintaining and promoting excellent vendor relations

Assembling, sorting, and tabulating codes and filing data Verifying claims and processing orders and deposit slips

Collect and sort invoices and checks

Mail checks to both other businesses and employees

Keep a thorough record of business transactions and enter data from daily work logs into the Institute’s general ledger system

Keep a thorough record of all company charges, as well as any refunds that have been issued

Keep track of any consumer issues that require a refund and make sure that the refunds are issued in a timely manner

Assist senior accounting personnel with any tasks conducted within the accounting department, or any tasks that require accounting personnel to take part

Key in or type up any documents or items that the accounting department is responsible for, including checks and invoices, as well as vouchers, accounting statements, and other reports and records

Process invoices/bills so that they can be paid

Contact consumers to notify them of delinquent accounts and accept any payments made at the time of contact

Organize unbanked cheques within the business to be delivered to the bank on a daily or weekly basis, in line with turnover cash handling to deposits

Qualifications

Professional Certification in CPA- II is a must Computer Literate

Experience

Two (2) years of relevant working experience.

Skills/competences

Have strong personal values and character, maintains confidentiality

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively (verbal and written) with all levels of internal and external customers in a professional manner

Analytical, good planner, highly organized Self-driven and result oriented dedicated and excellent team player

Proficiency in use of word, data and accounting software

In addition to the professional qualifications, successful candidates will be required to meet the expectations of Chapter 6 on Leadership and Integrity and possess;

Valid certificate of Good conduct

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Certificate of compliance from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

A valid Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax Compliance clearance

A valid certificate of clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau

A relevant identification document

Valid Membership Certificate from relevant Professional body

How to Apply

All Application letters indicating the role and reference number, together with Curriculum Vitae and relevant certificates should be sent online in PDF format addressed to the CEO KISM, vacancies@kism.or.ke to reach him not later than Thursday, 12th May 2022.

All applicants will also be required (MANDATORY) to submit a filed KISM Job Application Form (Google Form) in addition to sending the application letter and certifications. The template form (Google Form) can be accessed using this link https://forms.gle/md4Vbxju9WoiwEky6

KISM is an equal opportunity employer and qualified applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.