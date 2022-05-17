Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Vacant positions in the Covid-19 Health Emergency Response Project (C-HERP)

Applications are invited from qualified persons to the positions shown below

ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT (1 POSITION) -C-HERP

Responsibilities

The main role of the accounting assistants will be to support the Project Accountant by performing clerical

This including processing and recording transactions, preparing reports and budgets, fact checking, filing, and other duties, as

Understand basic accounting principles and proficient with computers and software, such as MS

Should be trustworthy, efficient, and

Preparation, Review and filing of payroll and payroll documents including Pay slip generation and statutory deductions submissions to the respective bodies (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE, HELB) monthly for all the contracted project

Liaising with Project Accountants in on all the financial

Collecting and consolidating the financial statements from the project on quarterly

Prepare periodic statements of expenditure (SOE) reports and fund replenishment requests, carefully checking and inspecting all supporting

In collaboration with Project implementing entities, to prepare quarterly and annual financial reports in the standard format(s) included in annex I on Financial Management

In consultation PM and Project Accountant, to oversee the establishment and proper maintenance of accounts system in all the counties in accordance with the PFM and financial regulations and procedures of the

Support the PMT in the facilitation of internal and external financial audits at the counties

Other project-related responsibilities as may be assigned by the Project Manager

Qualifications

Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures and familiarity with finance regulations

Good analytical skills and the ability to spot numerical errors with hands-on experience with MS Excel

Organization skills, Good Communication skills, fluency in required in English and great interpersonal skills

Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information.

Minimum of CPA Bachelor’s degree in a relevant accounting field is an added advantage.

Previous engagement with a World Bank Project is an added Reporting/Delivery Schedule

Reporting will be to the Project Accountant but directly answerable to the Project Manager and delivery schedules will be as below:

S/No Deliverable Contents Timeline for Submission

Monthly preparation, Review and filing of payroll and payroll documents for all CHERP Project contracted staff Generated pay slips for all CHERP contracted staff showing gross and net after all statutory deduction Monthly reports by 5th of every month

Quarterly Consolidated County Financial statements for CHERP Disbursements to beneficiary entities, County cash flow and balances at the end of every quarter Reports to be submitted at the end of every quarter

Consolidated Statements of Expenditure (SOE) for CHERP within the stipulated period Reports to be submitted at the end of every quarter

Consolidated Annual Project Financial reports, financial statements to include CHERP

Disbursements, cash flow and balances at the end of every financial year Reports to be submitted at the end of every financial year

Remuneration Package: Consolidated package for the Project Account Assistants will be Ksh 75,000 payable monthly upon meeting the deliverables outlined in the terms of reference.

The duration of the assignment will be 6 months.

How to Apply

Detailed Terms of Reference for the above positions can be accessed on the Ministry’s websitewww.health.go.ke and the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP). Interested and qualified persons are required to send their applications and relevant attachments to the Ministry’s Email: cherproject@health.go.ke. so as to reach the Ministry on or before 26th May, 2022 at 10.00 am.

HEAD, SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SERVICES

FOR: PRINCIPAL SECRETARY