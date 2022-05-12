Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Assistant

Key Responsibilities

  • Bookkeeping.
  • Accounts management and reconciliations.
  • Budgetary and inventory control.
  • Preparing financial projections.
  • Custodian of the asset register and other financial-related registers.
  • Extract system-generated reports for checks and analysis.
  • Coordinate the external audit assignment.
  • Conduct a continuous appraisal of internal control systems.
  • Compliance with internal and external requirements.

Qualification Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Related Field.
  • KCSE mean grade of C+
  • Minimum CPA II
  • Certificate in Computer Literacy.
  • Proficiency in insurance is an added advantage.
  • Basic training in Enterprise risk management will also be considered as an added advantage.
  • Prior experience is an advantage but NOT a requirement.

Personal Attributes/skills

  • Sound judgment and a very good eye for detail.
  • Analytical skill.
  • Problem solving and organizational skills.
  • Analytical and good  interpersonal skills
  • Conversant with accounting software e.g. Quick Books
  • Assertiveness.
  • Multitasking ability.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a detailed CV and a cover letter that must include their current and expected remuneration, not later than 27th May,2022 to jobs@kkvl.co.ke quoting the job title “Accounts Assistant” on the subject line. All job applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications which do not meet the above qualifications will not be considered.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply