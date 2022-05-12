Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant
Key Responsibilities
- Bookkeeping.
- Accounts management and reconciliations.
- Budgetary and inventory control.
- Preparing financial projections.
- Custodian of the asset register and other financial-related registers.
- Extract system-generated reports for checks and analysis.
- Coordinate the external audit assignment.
- Conduct a continuous appraisal of internal control systems.
- Compliance with internal and external requirements.
Qualification Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Related Field.
- KCSE mean grade of C+
- Minimum CPA II
- Certificate in Computer Literacy.
- Proficiency in insurance is an added advantage.
- Basic training in Enterprise risk management will also be considered as an added advantage.
- Prior experience is an advantage but NOT a requirement.
Personal Attributes/skills
- Sound judgment and a very good eye for detail.
- Analytical skill.
- Problem solving and organizational skills.
- Analytical and good interpersonal skills
- Conversant with accounting software e.g. Quick Books
- Assertiveness.
- Multitasking ability.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send a detailed CV and a cover letter that must include their current and expected remuneration, not later than 27th May,2022 to jobs@kkvl.co.ke quoting the job title “Accounts Assistant” on the subject line. All job applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications which do not meet the above qualifications will not be considered.
