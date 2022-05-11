Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Accounts Assistant

Key Responsibilities

Bookkeeping.

Accounts management and reconciliations.

Budgetary and inventory control.

Preparing financial projections.

Custodian of the asset register and other financial-related registers.

Extract system-generated reports for checks and analysis.

Coordinate the external audit assignment.

Conduct a continuous appraisal of internal control systems.

Compliance with internal and external requirements.

Qualification Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Related Field.

KCSE mean grade of C+

Minimum CPA II

Certificate in Computer Literacy.

Proficiency in insurance is an added advantage.

Basic training in Enterprise risk management will also be considered as an added advantage.

Prior experience is an advantage but NOT a requirement.

Personal Attributes/skills

Sound judgment and a very good eye for detail.

Analytical skill.

Problem solving and organizational skills.

Analytical and good interpersonal skills

Conversant with accounting software e.g. Quick Books

Assertiveness.

Multitasking ability.

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a detailed CV and a cover letter that must include their current and expected remuneration, not later than 27th May,2022 to jobs@kkvl.co.ke quoting the job title “Accounts Assistant” on the subject line. All job applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications which do not meet the above qualifications will not be considered.