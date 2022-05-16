Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance Manager
Responsibilities:
Finance Operations
- Develop operational strategies, processes and procedures, and manage financial day to day operations for the subsidiary
- Build and implement, with the support of Angaza’s central finance team a cost effective, efficient and compliant finance organization for the provision of credit solutions in the Kenyan market, including but not limited to:
- Advise on local regulations and practices and help assess tradeoffs and risks to help Angaza operate and grow its business
- Manage financial relationships with the company’s channel partners and customer care partners, including payments and all financial aspects of the relationship
- Provide financial leadership to the commercial and customer support teams with regard to the company’s channel partner and client management programs
- Lead on all financial matters for the Kenyan subsidiary
- Hire, oversee and support the finance team with dynamic leadership that creates an environment of trust and productivity
- Contract and manage advisors, currently external bookkeeper and tax advisor.
Budgeting and Financial Planning
- Develop and manage cash forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process
- Achieve budgeting goals with proper scheduling, analysis, and corrective action
- Provide comprehensive financial updates to senior management and central finance by evaluating, analyzing, and reporting appropriate data points
Accounting and Monthly Close
- Manage and monitor all accounts, ledgers, and reporting systems ensuring compliance with appropriate accounting standards and regulatory requirements
- Maintain internal control safeguards for the receipt of revenue, costs, and both team and organizational budgets and actual expenditures
- In conjunction with Angaza’s CFO, establish financial and operating benchmarks, budgets, program monitoring, and reporting standards
- Implement consistent accounting policies, practices, and procedures across all programs, upholding local legal standards by remaining knowledgeable about existing, new, and future legislation
Cash Management
- Provide cash forecast for the entity to Angaza’s central Finance team
- Ensure continuous funding of all the entity’s operations; optimize costs
- Manage local banking relations
Controls, Compliance, & Tax
- Develop, implement, and maintain financial controls and guidelines
- Seek and analyze information relative to local laws and regulations to help the central finance team formulate policies and make decisions
- Develop and enforce internal controls to maximize the protection of company assets, policies, procedures, and workflow
- Oversee tax reporting and ensure timely payment of all taxes to KRA
- Ensure overall compliance with all relevant regulations in Kenya
Competencies and Expertise:
- Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, or related field; master’s degree preferred
- 7+ years of proven accounting experience (experience as a senior-level accounting or finance manager preferred)
- Professional accounting or financial certification – strong knowledge of accounting standards (IFRS and/or US GAAP)
- Strong understanding of lending/digital lending, data protection, and related regulations and processes
- Strong understanding of Kenyan tax laws and practices. Knowledge of the tax systems of other African countries is desirable
- At least 5 years experience in fintech /BNPL companies in Kenya or other comparable countries are required for this position, of which 3 as a finance manager
Personal Attributes
- Thrive in a cooperative, dynamic environment
- Are passionate about the challenges of developing and implementing innovative financing business models
- Have strong quantitative, problem-solving, and project management skills
- Demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Pride yourself on attention to detail
- Exemplify Angaza’s key values: maximizing impact, empathy, courage, trustworthy, curious, and collaborative
How to Apply
Interested and qualified Applicants to click here to apply for this post.
