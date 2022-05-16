Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Finance Manager

Responsibilities:

Finance Operations

Develop operational strategies, processes and procedures, and manage financial day to day operations for the subsidiary

Build and implement, with the support of Angaza’s central finance team a cost effective, efficient and compliant finance organization for the provision of credit solutions in the Kenyan market, including but not limited to:

Advise on local regulations and practices and help assess tradeoffs and risks to help Angaza operate and grow its business

Manage financial relationships with the company’s channel partners and customer care partners, including payments and all financial aspects of the relationship

Provide financial leadership to the commercial and customer support teams with regard to the company’s channel partner and client management programs

Lead on all financial matters for the Kenyan subsidiary

Hire, oversee and support the finance team with dynamic leadership that creates an environment of trust and productivity

Contract and manage advisors, currently external bookkeeper and tax advisor.

Budgeting and Financial Planning

Develop and manage cash forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process

Achieve budgeting goals with proper scheduling, analysis, and corrective action

Provide comprehensive financial updates to senior management and central finance by evaluating, analyzing, and reporting appropriate data points

Accounting and Monthly Close

Manage and monitor all accounts, ledgers, and reporting systems ensuring compliance with appropriate accounting standards and regulatory requirements

Maintain internal control safeguards for the receipt of revenue, costs, and both team and organizational budgets and actual expenditures

In conjunction with Angaza’s CFO, establish financial and operating benchmarks, budgets, program monitoring, and reporting standards

Implement consistent accounting policies, practices, and procedures across all programs, upholding local legal standards by remaining knowledgeable about existing, new, and future legislation

Cash Management

Provide cash forecast for the entity to Angaza’s central Finance team

Ensure continuous funding of all the entity’s operations; optimize costs

Manage local banking relations

Controls, Compliance, & Tax

Develop, implement, and maintain financial controls and guidelines

Seek and analyze information relative to local laws and regulations to help the central finance team formulate policies and make decisions

Develop and enforce internal controls to maximize the protection of company assets, policies, procedures, and workflow

Oversee tax reporting and ensure timely payment of all taxes to KRA

Ensure overall compliance with all relevant regulations in Kenya

Competencies and Expertise:

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, or related field; master’s degree preferred

7+ years of proven accounting experience (experience as a senior-level accounting or finance manager preferred)

Professional accounting or financial certification – strong knowledge of accounting standards (IFRS and/or US GAAP)

Strong understanding of lending/digital lending, data protection, and related regulations and processes

Strong understanding of Kenyan tax laws and practices. Knowledge of the tax systems of other African countries is desirable

At least 5 years experience in fintech /BNPL companies in Kenya or other comparable countries are required for this position, of which 3 as a finance manager

Personal Attributes

Thrive in a cooperative, dynamic environment

Are passionate about the challenges of developing and implementing innovative financing business models

Have strong quantitative, problem-solving, and project management skills

Demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills

Pride yourself on attention to detail

Exemplify Angaza’s key values: maximizing impact, empathy, courage, trustworthy, curious, and collaborative

How to Apply

Interested and qualified Applicants to click here to apply for this post.