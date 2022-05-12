Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accountant 

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities of the accountant will entail:

  • Preparing and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;
  • Responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him/her;
  • Prepare, verify and upload payment vouchers in the IFMIS system;
  • Collect revenue from income generating streams and remit to Accounting Officer;
  • Make cash payments for duly completed and approved payment vouchers;
  • Balancing of Cashbook, Data entry, Imp rest, Advances, and management of Ledgers.

Qualifications

For appointment to this post, the candidate must;

  • Have a bachelor degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution; OR
  • A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualifications;
  • Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution; and
  • Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the above requirements should send their application letters in a sealed envelope marked with the title of the position being applied for; together with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic certificates testimonials, and national identity card/passport.

The applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday, 27th May, 2022

Director General/CEO

National Youth Service

PO Box 30397 – 00100, GPO

NAIROBI

  • Sealed hand-delivered applications can be dropped at the Registry – National Youth Service Headquarters, Ruaraka, Thika Road, Ground Floor.
  • Those without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation and details as sought for will NOT be considered. No allowed clipboard formats could have been pasted.
  • Any form of canvasing shall lead to Automatic Disqualification. ONLY shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
  • NYS is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

