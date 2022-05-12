Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities of the accountant will entail:
- Preparing and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;
- Responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him/her;
- Prepare, verify and upload payment vouchers in the IFMIS system;
- Collect revenue from income generating streams and remit to Accounting Officer;
- Make cash payments for duly completed and approved payment vouchers;
- Balancing of Cashbook, Data entry, Imp rest, Advances, and management of Ledgers.
Qualifications
For appointment to this post, the candidate must;
- Have a bachelor degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution; OR
- A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualifications;
- Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution; and
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.
How to Apply
Applicants who meet the above requirements should send their application letters in a sealed envelope marked with the title of the position being applied for; together with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic certificates testimonials, and national identity card/passport.
The applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday, 27th May, 2022
Director General/CEO
National Youth Service
PO Box 30397 – 00100, GPO
NAIROBI
- Sealed hand-delivered applications can be dropped at the Registry – National Youth Service Headquarters, Ruaraka, Thika Road, Ground Floor.
- Those without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation and details as sought for will NOT be considered. No allowed clipboard formats could have been pasted.
- Any form of canvasing shall lead to Automatic Disqualification. ONLY shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
- NYS is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>