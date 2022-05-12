Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Accountant

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities of the accountant will entail:

Preparing and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him/her;

Prepare, verify and upload payment vouchers in the IFMIS system;

Collect revenue from income generating streams and remit to Accounting Officer;

Make cash payments for duly completed and approved payment vouchers;

Balancing of Cashbook, Data entry, Imp rest, Advances, and management of Ledgers.

Qualifications

For appointment to this post, the candidate must;

Have a bachelor degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution; OR

A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualifications;

Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the above requirements should send their application letters in a sealed envelope marked with the title of the position being applied for; together with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic certificates testimonials, and national identity card/passport.

The applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday, 27th May, 2022

Director General/CEO

National Youth Service

PO Box 30397 – 00100, GPO

NAIROBI

Sealed hand-delivered applications can be dropped at the Registry – National Youth Service Headquarters, Ruaraka, Thika Road, Ground Floor.

Those without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation and details as sought for will NOT be considered. No allowed clipboard formats could have been pasted.

Any form of canvasing shall lead to Automatic Disqualification. ONLY shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

NYS is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.