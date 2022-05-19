Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Management Accountant

Purpose Statement of the Position

The jobholder will be responsible for working with company’s management in helping them make upper level management decisions through timely facilitation of financial information that will inform the business strategy.

Job Responsibilities

Advise managers about the financial implications of business decisions to aid growth and profit.

Record financial transactions for project, department or company.

Prepare financial statements for internal and external use.

Reconcile spending with budget as part of job costing.

Helps management use financial information to inform business strategy.

Relays information from accounting department to management team.

Analyse financial performance and forecast longer term horizons.

Recommend methods and strategies for cutting cost.

Maintain records and support auditing efforts.

Advise company and/or department management on financial decisions

Make upper-level strategy recommendations based on financials.

Preparing reports, budgets, commentaries and financial statements.

Undertaking financial administration and internal audits

Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues

Developing and managing financial systems/policies

Negotiating and obtaining finance for major projects/initiatives

Controlling and forecasting income and expenditure

Analysis of all taxes payable to the necessary authority and being conversant with our tax health at any time.

Knowledge with importation process and costing.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting with a professional qualification in CPA (K) or its equivalent.

At least 3 years of corporate accounting experience in a busy accounting work environment preferably with an FMCG.

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 21st May 2022.

Clearly indicate the job title “Management Accountant on your application.