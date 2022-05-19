Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Management Accountant
Purpose Statement of the Position
The jobholder will be responsible for working with company’s management in helping them make upper level management decisions through timely facilitation of financial information that will inform the business strategy.
Job Responsibilities
- Advise managers about the financial implications of business decisions to aid growth and profit.
- Record financial transactions for project, department or company.
- Prepare financial statements for internal and external use.
- Reconcile spending with budget as part of job costing.
- Helps management use financial information to inform business strategy.
- Relays information from accounting department to management team.
- Analyse financial performance and forecast longer term horizons.
- Recommend methods and strategies for cutting cost.
- Maintain records and support auditing efforts.
- Advise company and/or department management on financial decisions
- Make upper-level strategy recommendations based on financials.
- Preparing reports, budgets, commentaries and financial statements.
- Undertaking financial administration and internal audits
- Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues
- Developing and managing financial systems/policies
- Negotiating and obtaining finance for major projects/initiatives
- Controlling and forecasting income and expenditure
- Analysis of all taxes payable to the necessary authority and being conversant with our tax health at any time.
- Knowledge with importation process and costing.
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting with a professional qualification in CPA (K) or its equivalent.
- At least 3 years of corporate accounting experience in a busy accounting work environment preferably with an FMCG.
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 21st May 2022.
Clearly indicate the job title “Management Accountant on your application.
