Lounge Accountant

Overview of the Position

The accountant’s role shall be to manage all components of the organization’s finance and accounting functions by ensuring financial processes and internal controls are strong and complied with. In addition to this, they will be responsible for the management and reporting of the financial data of an organization. Their duties include preparing financial statements, examining and analyzing a company’s accounts, and ensuring compliance with financial reporting and other standard accounting procedures.

Responsibilities

Posting financial transactions while ensuring they are properly recorded and entered into the system.

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies regulations and laws

Maintaining of various ledger and Journal accounts using the Company accounting system;

Maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable;

Timely processing and payment of creditors which should be reconciled by respective statements;

Monthly bank reconciliation statements account at the beginning of every month;

Preparation of organization payroll and filling all relevant statutory deductions i.e. NHIF, PAYE, NSSF,HELB ;

Maintaining Fixed Assets register;

Producing an accurate set of monthly, quarterly,half-yearly and annual management accounts, with comparisons to forecasts and previous periods

Preparing profit and loss accounts and the balance sheet for management ;

Preparation of end of financial year accounts statements ready for external auditor;

Ensuring taxes are paid in a timely manner

Ensuring compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and lounge procedures.

Assisting in preparing budgets and business planning.

Qualifications:

A Diploma in accounting or related field

2 years experience in the hospitality industry

Certified Public Accountant (K) or it’s equivalent

In-depth knowledge of Kenyan corporate financial law and risk management practices.

Proficient in the use of MS Office

Extremely high attention to detail and continuous striving for 100% accuracy

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke subject of the email should be LOUNGE ACCOUNTANT. Only qualified candidates should apply. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.