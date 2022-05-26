Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





POSITION: PAYROLL ACCOUNTANT

LOCATION: NAIROBI

REPORTING TO: PAYROLL SUPERVISOR

We are seeking to recruit a Payroll Accountant to join our team.

JOB PURPOSE

The payroll accountant will be responsible for continuously improving payroll operational processes, designs, and implementation to ensure that payments are made accurately on a timely manner. Additionally, they will be required to maintain a great team to enhance effective internal/external client relationships within own area of responsibility.

Responsibilities

Responsible for accurate and timely payroll processing as per clients’ SLAs

Responsible for excellent customer service to all company clients.

Responsible for collating all payroll information required for accurate invoicing to be done.

Responsible for sharing and follow up on invoices to Lead invoices are paid on time.

Responsible for client accounts payroll reconciliations and sharing with clients as per agreed SLAs

Responsible for generating respective monthly client statutory schedules for tax payments.

Responsible for ensuring Client files both soft and hard copies are properly updated and filed.

Responsible for monitoring client profitability analysis.

Lead in ensuring all clients’ auxiliary services are billed before payments are done.

Responsible for ensuring all client control accounts are clearing and provide reasons if they are not clearing.

Responsible for maintaining and updating payroll records on Mansoft system.

Responsible for sharing employees pays lips monthly.

Responsible for ensuring respective credit notes are done by credit controller on sage system.

Responsible for ensuring all staff PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, HELB, Saccos and Pension are accurately filed and paid.

Responsible for sharing all P9s with all outsourced staff annually.

Responsible for requesting and sharing Sacco, loan, and pension statements with staff on quarterly basis

Assist auditors for the purpose of providing accurate supporting documentation and/ or information on internal process that is required for audit.

Provide accurate data and documentation required by the Payroll Accounts for the preparation of financial and management accounts.

Responsible for filling of payroll documents for allocated accounts and ensuring all payroll files are updated monthly and ready for an audit process at all times

Any other role assigned to you by your supervisor or senior management.

Qualifications

KCSE B PLAIN

CPAK

WORKING EXPERIENCE IN A PAYROLL DEPARTMENT

ANY OTHER RELATED

Ability to meet deadlines

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Attention to detail

Computer proficiency

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Organization

Payroll software experience

Regulatory compliance

Spreadsheet creation and updating

Tax form filing

How to Apply

Apply on Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Payroll Accountant on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement