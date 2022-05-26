Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION: PAYROLL ACCOUNTANT
LOCATION: NAIROBI
REPORTING TO: PAYROLL SUPERVISOR
We are seeking to recruit a Payroll Accountant to join our team.
JOB PURPOSE
The payroll accountant will be responsible for continuously improving payroll operational processes, designs, and implementation to ensure that payments are made accurately on a timely manner. Additionally, they will be required to maintain a great team to enhance effective internal/external client relationships within own area of responsibility.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for accurate and timely payroll processing as per clients’ SLAs
- Responsible for excellent customer service to all company clients.
- Responsible for collating all payroll information required for accurate invoicing to be done.
- Responsible for sharing and follow up on invoices to Lead invoices are paid on time.
- Responsible for client accounts payroll reconciliations and sharing with clients as per agreed SLAs
- Responsible for generating respective monthly client statutory schedules for tax payments.
- Responsible for ensuring Client files both soft and hard copies are properly updated and filed.
- Responsible for monitoring client profitability analysis.
- Lead in ensuring all clients’ auxiliary services are billed before payments are done.
- Responsible for ensuring all client control accounts are clearing and provide reasons if they are not clearing.
- Responsible for maintaining and updating payroll records on Mansoft system.
- Responsible for sharing employees pays lips monthly.
- Responsible for ensuring respective credit notes are done by credit controller on sage system.
- Responsible for ensuring all staff PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, HELB, Saccos and Pension are accurately filed and paid.
- Responsible for sharing all P9s with all outsourced staff annually.
- Responsible for requesting and sharing Sacco, loan, and pension statements with staff on quarterly basis
- Assist auditors for the purpose of providing accurate supporting documentation and/ or information on internal process that is required for audit.
- Provide accurate data and documentation required by the Payroll Accounts for the preparation of financial and management accounts.
- Responsible for filling of payroll documents for allocated accounts and ensuring all payroll files are updated monthly and ready for an audit process at all times
- Any other role assigned to you by your supervisor or senior management.
Qualifications
- KCSE B PLAIN
- CPAK
- WORKING EXPERIENCE IN A PAYROLL DEPARTMENT
- ANY OTHER RELATED
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Attention to detail
- Computer proficiency
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Organization
- Payroll software experience
- Regulatory compliance
- Spreadsheet creation and updating
- Tax form filing
How to Apply
Apply on Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Payroll Accountant on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>