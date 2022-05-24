Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

Reporting to the Innovations & Partnerships Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for applying accounting principles and procedures to analyze financial information, prepare accurate and timely financial reports & statements, and ensure appropriate accounting control procedures. Additionally, he/she will be responsible for supportive services such as office administration, claims administration by ensuring efficient and seamless settlement of claims to the delight of all stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

• Maintaining books of accounts while ensuring statutory and management accounts are prepared accurately and submitted on time.

• Convening a fortnightly credit committee meeting, and ensuring debtors are managed effectively. .

• Co-coordinating all tax computations and remittances for the company.

• Safeguarding the company’s assets and resources against loss, theft and ineffective use by installing and maintaining appropriate internal control systems. Report exceptions in the quarterly self-audit report.

• Steering the designing of accounting systems; manage their implementation, maintenance and modification.

• Liaising with external auditors and statutory bodies to ensure compliance as required by the Insurance and Companies Acts.

• Ensuring compliance with finance and accounting standards and regulations.

• Participating in direct preparation of budgets & forecasts, and report performance against actual.

• Efficient and effective management of the company’s business cycle in relation to timely debt collection, timely processing of payments for goods and services rendered.

• Reviewing cash flows and financial requirements for the organization.

• Ensuring ISO standards are implemented and maintained.

• Attend to any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Minimum Qualifications, Experience, Knowledge & Key Competencies

• Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, accountancy, statistics, economics or related subject.

• Certified Public Accountant or equivalent.

• Minimum 5 years in a similar position with working experience of; preparation of financial statements, use of comprehensive electronic accounting systems, use of electronic financial analysis & reporting tools.

• High level of integrity especially in regards to confidentiality.

• Strong foundation of basic insurance knowledge including an understanding of underwriting, insurance market trends, finance, statistics and economics.

• Expertise in interpreting information.

• Strong written and oral communication skills.

• Good analytical and quantitative skills.

• Good computer knowledge especially using excel.

• Good decision-making ability.

• Ability to work under deadline pressure.

How to Apply

If you believe you meet the above requirements, send your applications to the following address: recruitment@abcthebank.com on or before 25th May 2022. Please put the position applied for as the subject of the email

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.