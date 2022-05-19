Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



City Eye Hospital

We have exciting career opportunities as detailed below;

Job Vacancy: Accountant

Our Ref: CEH/HR/REC/007/2022

Terms of Engagement: Temporary – (Reliever) 6 Months Contract Duration

Place of work: City Eye Hospital

Reporting to: Senior Accountant

No. of Vacancies: 1

About Us

City Eye Hospital is a social venture that provides quality and affordable eye care to people living in Kenya and is a member of the ACCESS eye hospital network in Sub-Saharan Africa.

We are a dedicated, dynamic, and experienced team of eye care professionals.

We are looking forward to onboard top and unique talent to support our venture of offering unmatched eye care services in line with our core values; God, People and Excellence.

Main Purpose of the Role

Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the incumbent will be tasked to offer assistance in all accounting functions including reconciliations.

Key Responsibilities

Performing day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording of financial data.

Reconciling the accounts receivable ledger to ensure all payments are accounted for and properly posted.

Posting monthly journals (Accruals & Prepayments).

Generating and analysing periodic reports

Participating in the monthly and yearly stock takes.

Analysing and reporting on inventory variances

Performing inter-company billings and reconciliations

Preparing and participating in Annual audit.

Offering accounting support to sister companies.

Timely preparation of VAT, WVAT and Withholding taxes.

Timely and accurate filing of documents

Maintaining the Fixed Assets register

Reconciling accounts payable transactions/ledgers.

Performing Mpesa and Bank account reconciliations.

Any other duty that may be assigned.

Knowledge and Experience Required

CPA (K) holder.

Bachelor of Commerce or Business Management (Finance/Accounting Option)

4 years’ experience in a similar role

ICPAK membership in good standing.

Must be available to on-board immediately.

Key Skills and Competencies Required

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Demonstrated leadership and team management skills.

Strong communication skills.

Proactive and assertive with strong relational and networking skills.

Strong time management skills and self-motivation skills.

Ability to meet strict deadlines under minimal supervision.

Application Criteria

Interested and qualified candidates to make their applications through careers@cityeyehospital.or.ke with the subject being “Accountant” – CEH/HR/REC/007/2022’’.

These should reach us on or before 22nd May 2022.

The application must include;

An up-to-date CV, not more than 4 pages long, with the current and expected remuneration indicated in the CV.

A one-page document in PDF format explaining how their personality aligns to the core values of City Eye Hospital.

We are committed to grant you a great applicant’s experience, and we do not discriminate against gender, religion, marital status or any other diversities.

All applications shall be accorded due consideration but due to the high volume of the same that we receive, we shall only be able to contact the shortlisted candidates.

Applicants who fail to adhere to the application criteria indicated and do not meet the qualifications highlighted shall automatically be disqualified.