Job Title: Hotel Accountant – Thika
Reports to: Hotel Operations Manager
Industry: Hospitality Industry
Location: Kilimambogo, Thika
Gross Salary KES. 35,000- 40,000
Job Purpose; Our Client is looking to hire an accountant to Assist in day-to-day finance operations and will be primarily responsible for computing, recording, collecting, analyzing and verifying numerical data for use in maintaining accounting records of the financial operations of the hotel.
Additionally responsible for generating bills and collect all revenue owed to the hotel in an accurate, timely manner in accordance with accounting policies and procedures. Also Assist the finance manager in directing the financial activities of the hotel.
Roles & Responsibilities
- Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems
- Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies laws and regulations
- Prepares monthly reports
- Monitor compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and hotel procedures
- Reviews, investigates, and corrects errors and inconsistencies in financial entries, documents, and reports.
- Undertake cash and bank reconciliations
- Compiles and analyzes financial information to prepare entries to general ledger accounts, cost centers and document business transactions.
- Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.
- Responsible for verification of income, receivables & debtors reconciliation
- Prepares monthly revenue and cost center reports
- Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.
- Analyze transactions, processes and identify areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.
- Apply cost accounting methods to achieve efficient representation of cost center performance.
- Reconciliation of general ledger accounts
- Responsible for all statutory obligations i.e., PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, catering levy, corporate tax etc.
- Responsible for payroll preparation
- Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets
- Report, analyze, and ensure integrity of all financial information.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce – Accounting or Finance and a CPA-K
- MUSThave a minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant in a hotel or lodge
- MUSThave Proficiency in accounting system
- Proficiency in any hotel operating and accounting system and Microsoft office and email applications
- Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity
- Should also be dynamic and a team player
- Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls
- Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment
- Team leader with excellent organizational skills
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Monday 23rd May 2022.
Indicate email subject as Hotel Accountant – Thika.
