Job Title: Hotel Accountant – Thika

Reports to: Hotel Operations Manager

Industry: Hospitality Industry

Location: Kilimambogo, Thika

Gross Salary KES. 35,000- 40,000

Job Purpose; Our Client is looking to hire an accountant to Assist in day-to-day finance operations and will be primarily responsible for computing, recording, collecting, analyzing and verifying numerical data for use in maintaining accounting records of the financial operations of the hotel.

Additionally responsible for generating bills and collect all revenue owed to the hotel in an accurate, timely manner in accordance with accounting policies and procedures. Also Assist the finance manager in directing the financial activities of the hotel.

Roles & Responsibilities

Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies laws and regulations

Prepares monthly reports

Monitor compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and hotel procedures

Reviews, investigates, and corrects errors and inconsistencies in financial entries, documents, and reports.

Undertake cash and bank reconciliations

Compiles and analyzes financial information to prepare entries to general ledger accounts, cost centers and document business transactions.

Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.

Responsible for verification of income, receivables & debtors reconciliation

Prepares monthly revenue and cost center reports

Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Analyze transactions, processes and identify areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.

Apply cost accounting methods to achieve efficient representation of cost center performance.

Reconciliation of general ledger accounts

Responsible for all statutory obligations i.e., PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, catering levy, corporate tax etc.

Responsible for payroll preparation

Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets

Report, analyze, and ensure integrity of all financial information.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce – Accounting or Finance and a CPA-K

MUST have a minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant in a hotel or lodge

have a minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant in a hotel or lodge MUST have Proficiency in accounting system

have Proficiency in accounting system Proficiency in any hotel operating and accounting system and Microsoft office and email applications

Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity

Should also be dynamic and a team player

Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls

Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment

Team leader with excellent organizational skills

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Monday 23rd May 2022.

Indicate email subject as Hotel Accountant – Thika.