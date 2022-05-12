Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Agri-Business Finance Specialist

Purpose of the Job

To get involved in developing agricultural-related product offerings, create awareness, market and convert prospects while retaining leadership and oversight of all agricultural value chain initiatives.

Key Responsibilities;

  • Develop an agribusiness lending strategy and effectively translate it into business plans to ensure vertical alignment and horizontal integration with other interfacing functional strategies.
  • Identify agricultural-related customer needs & opportunities through extensive market research and intelligence.
  • Provide inputs and market demand insights to the product development team
  • Develop and share knowledge with staff on agri-business lending.
  • Create strategic partnerships necessary for business growth
  • Undertake the required actions in order to maximize agri-product penetration and cross-selling.
  • Identify priority areas for investment and plan market interventions where KKVL can have the highest impact;
  • Guiding service providers in the identification, planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of value chain support activities, including the promotion of entrepreneurial skills in farmers’ organizations.
  • Ensuring timely reports presentations.

The accountability areas are as follows;

  • Development of Agribusiness financing models.
  • Identification of possible funding for Agribusiness.
  • Training Agribusiness customers.
  • Attaining a low-risk high impact diversified portfolio mix.
  • Drive results through the marketing of loans

Knowledge and skills required.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, Rural Development, or any other relevant/equivalent field from a recognized institution;
  • Three (3) years working experience in a similar position in a Bank, Sacco, or Microfinance.
  • Demonstrated experience in facilitating value chain development, value chain analysis, and in building capacity of value chain actors;
  • Knowledge of technologies and issues for value chain development, business development, and rural livelihoods;
  •  Strong computer, report writing, and communications skills (oral, written
  • Experience in the preparation of project proposals.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a detailed CV and a cover letter that must include their current and expected remuneration, not later than 27th May,2022 to jobs@kkvl.co.ke quoting the job title “Agri-Business Finance Specialist” on the subject line. All job applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications that do not meet the above qualifications will not be considered.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply