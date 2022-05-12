Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Agri-Business Finance Specialist

Purpose of the Job

To get involved in developing agricultural-related product offerings, create awareness, market and convert prospects while retaining leadership and oversight of all agricultural value chain initiatives.

Key Responsibilities;

Develop an agribusiness lending strategy and effectively translate it into business plans to ensure vertical alignment and horizontal integration with other interfacing functional strategies.

Identify agricultural-related customer needs & opportunities through extensive market research and intelligence.

Provide inputs and market demand insights to the product development team

Develop and share knowledge with staff on agri-business lending.

Create strategic partnerships necessary for business growth

Undertake the required actions in order to maximize agri-product penetration and cross-selling.

Identify priority areas for investment and plan market interventions where KKVL can have the highest impact;

Guiding service providers in the identification, planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of value chain support activities, including the promotion of entrepreneurial skills in farmers’ organizations.

Ensuring timely reports presentations.

The accountability areas are as follows;

Development of Agribusiness financing models.

Identification of possible funding for Agribusiness.

Training Agribusiness customers.

Attaining a low-risk high impact diversified portfolio mix.

Drive results through the marketing of loans

Knowledge and skills required.

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, Rural Development, or any other relevant/equivalent field from a recognized institution;

Three (3) years working experience in a similar position in a Bank, Sacco, or Microfinance.

Demonstrated experience in facilitating value chain development, value chain analysis, and in building capacity of value chain actors;

Knowledge of technologies and issues for value chain development, business development, and rural livelihoods;

Strong computer, report writing, and communications skills (oral, written

Experience in the preparation of project proposals.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a detailed CV and a cover letter that must include their current and expected remuneration, not later than 27th May,2022 to jobs@kkvl.co.ke quoting the job title “Agri-Business Finance Specialist” on the subject line. All job applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications that do not meet the above qualifications will not be considered.