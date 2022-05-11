Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Accountant

Overview of the Position

The accountant’s role shall be to manage all components of the organization’s finance and accounting functions by ensuring financial processes and internal controls are strong and complied with. In addition to this, they will be responsible for the management and reporting of the financial data of an organization. Their duties include preparing financial statements, examining and analyzing a company’s accounts, and ensuring compliance with financial reporting and other standard accounting procedures.

Responsibilities;

Monitor and record accurate financial transactions for the company

Prepare monthly and annual management accounts for control, budgeting, and decision making

Assist in budget preparation and expense management activities

Establish, maintain and coordinate the implementation of accounting standards and controls in accordance with local accounting principles.

Prepare and Reconcile supplier payments

Maintaining debtor ledgers and liaison with the sales team, credit control for collections and supplier payments

Reconciliation of Bank statements for company accounts on a monthly basis

Payroll reconciliation

Analyze financial discrepancies and resolve the same

Coordinate with the finance team to complete assigned accounting tasks within given deadlines, providing guidelines to them as needed.

Generate financial reports and statements to Director for review

Prepare book of accounts for Audit purposes and assist in auditing activities by providing necessary information and preparing requested documentation.

Perform and ensure month-end financial activities such as journal entries and reconciliations are done in a timely manner

Implement and ensure compliance with the organization financial policies and procedures

Qualifications:

A Diploma in accounting or related field;

Certified Public Accountant (K) or it’s equivalent

In-depth knowledge of Kenyan corporate financial law and risk management practices.

Proficient in the use of MS Office

Extremely high attention to detail and continuous striving for 100% accuracy

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke subject of the email should be ACCOUNTANT. Ladies are encouraged to apply. Only qualified candidates should apply. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.