Program Accountant

Purpose of Position

To provide overall management of finance function by promoting financial stewardship, accountability and accuracy of financial reports, effective resources management, accounting, and safeguarding of assets. He/she will also be responsible for compliance with Tenwek Hospital’s financial process and policies.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

• Take the lead in Tenwek Hospital Community Health and Development (THCH&D) Budget Application Process: making necessary revisions as may be required; Reviews Project Progress Report (PPR) and sending it to the donor.

• Maintain internal accounting system and records, and ensure reliability and integrity of financial management information systems, documentation, and reports.

• Monitor financial implementation and ensure that it is done in accordance with Tenwek Hospital procedures and approved budget by conducting regular project visits with the liaison Program Team. Use findings to support development to improve internal controls.

• Take the lead in tracking program budget call ups, expenditures, and reporting.

• Review Donor Audit Reports (AR) and Management Letters (ML) and ensure compliance with donor procedures and requirements.

• Coordinate development of Audit ToRs including overseeing the audit process.

• Ensure timely submission of AR and ML to the donors.

• Reviews the auditor’s findings and opinions of the current year and makes follow-ups to ensure project management has responded and subsequent corrective actions are taken.

• Reviews and corrects of previous year’s auditor’s findings and opinions and ensures improvement in the subsequent year

• Ensures all donor-related income and expenditures are reported on donor financial Statement, clearly explained, and reconciled with incomes and expenditures reported on Audited Reports

• Reviews and ensures that the closing balance reported on Financial Statement is in conformance with the closing bank balance reported on the audit report

• In liaison with Program Team, ensure all savings are approved before re-allocation and re-utilization.

Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills

• Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, and Management

• Professional management qualification, in addition, to finance qualifications e.g. ACCA, CPA

• Minimum five years’ work experience in the same capacity within the development sector

• Strong and proficient skills in budget development, budget monitoring, and donor financial report writing

• Demonstrated experience and skills in partner capacity building (finance)

• Excellent skill in using MS Word and Excel, PPT, and Outlook

• Computer skills including the ability to operate computerized accounting, spreadsheet, and word processing programs at a highly proficient level

• Experience working directly with multi-funded donor programs and has an excellent understanding of current trends in managing (finance) donor funds

How to Apply

If you are interested in this challenging opportunity, please send your application (cover) letter with a detailed CV ONLY, stating your current position, current & expected remuneration level, daytime telephone contact number, and the names, contact numbers, and addresses of three professional referees directly to recruit@tenwekhosp.org on or before May 12th, 2022.

Please do not send any other documents apart from those requested. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.