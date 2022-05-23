Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – AC Milan won the 2021-22 Serie A title yesterday, with arch-rivals Inter finishing second after a dramatic final day tussle.

Milan needed to win against Sassuolo on Sunday, May 22 in order to secure a first Scudetto since 2011, and they raced into a 3-0 lead after 36 minutes.

The club, coached by Stafano Pioli, coasted to victory to earn their first title in 11 years, rendering Inter’s own 3-0 win, at home to Sampdoria, futile.

During the match, Olivier Giroud scored twice before Franck Kessie put the result beyond doubt before half-time.

Milan end more than a decade of poor performances in Serie A as it has been 11 years since Milan last won the title, due to a lingering financial crisis off the pitch and lack of star players and good coaches.