Friday, 27 May 2022 – The opening night of ABBA Voyage concert residency in London on Thursday night May 26, saw all four members of ABBA reunited in public for the first time in 36 years.

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Björn Ulvaeus walked the red carpet and posed for photos together as they entered the new ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to watch their own digital avatars hit the stage.

The virtual concert was created by using motion capture technology to make the band look younger and in all of their 1970s glory.

On the red carpet, lead singers Fältskog, 72, and Lyngstad, 76, both donned chic cream looks, with Fältskog in a long coat and coordinating draped dress and Lyngstad in a pantsuit.

Ulvaeus, 77, kept it simple in a classic black suit, while Andersson, 75, wore a black shirt and trousers beneath a floral print trench coat.

Their digital avatars, aka “ABBAtars,” will be performing greatest hits as well as tracks from “Voyage” during the residency with a live 10-piece band.