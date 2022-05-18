Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – An upcoming Youtuber went undercover and recorded a video to show the level of prostitution in Kisii town.

Sex workers stand in strategic places along busy streets both day and night to prey on sex-starved men.

According to the Youtuber, some sex workers sell their bodies for as low as 100 bob.

At night, the sex business is booming in the town as men flock to the red-light districts to satisfy their sexual needs.

Interestingly, even gays openly trade their flesh in the town in broad daylight.

Just watch.

