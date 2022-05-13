Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Detectives in Nyandarua are investigating an incident where a middle-aged lady, identified as Monica Muthoni, took her own life hours after posting distressing messages on Facebook.

According to reports, Muthoni took her own life after she busted her boyfriend with another lady in his house.

Before she cut short her precious life, she had posted messages on Facebook hinting all was not well.

One of the messages reads, “Dear world, I am leaving because I am bored, I feel I have lived long enough. I am leaving you with your worries in this sweet cesspool. I tried. No more pains. Wake no more. Nobody owns.”

The last message she posted before taking her own life reads “ I am going to put myself to sleep now for a bit longer than usual. Call time eternity.”

Her close friends have taken to social media to mourn her.

Antony Gikaria said he was devastated after hearing the sad news and said he will never forgive her cheating boyfriend.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.